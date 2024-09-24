Director/Choreographer And Abstract Artist Andrew Palermo Joins The Other Art Fair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Abstract painter Andrew Palermo has announced his participation in The Other Art Fair Los Angeles, the leading art fair for independent artists, for its upcoming 12th edition.

The art world historically has a reputation for being intimidating and exclusive. The Other Art Fair challenges convention and breaks rules with the belief art is for everyone. This principle lies at the core of The Other Art Fair Los Angeles which takes place from September 26 - 29 in the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

As Andrew Palermo prepares for his participation in The Other Art Fair Los Angeles, he is thrilled to join a diverse group of emerging and established artists to showcase his latest collection.

Reflecting on his creative journey, Palermo shares, "This collection of paintings follows my intuitive process...they're experiential, personally visceral and hopefully evocative. I'm not one to dictate what my, or any other, work should mean. How art speaks to the viewer is a reflection of their own experience, which makes events like The Other Art Fair - bringing makers and collectors face to face - so special".

As a long-established and prolific director, choreographer, and creator of new works for the stage, Palermo's foray into abstract painting is a more recent chapter in his life - but perhaps one that was inevitable - given the path along the way.

His creative expression first sprung from dance and musical theater as a graduate of the University of Cincinnati/College-Conservatory of Music, and as a young performer in original Broadway companies of Wicked and Annie Get Your Gun ('Tommy Keeler', Bernadette Peters revival) as well as How To Succeed...(Matthew Broderick revival), national / international tours of West Side Story, Michael John LaChiusa's Little Fish (2nd Stage) and numerous regional and concert productions.

After feeling the pull to innovate beyond the scope of what he could accomplish as a performer, Palermo dedicated himself to directorial and choreographic efforts through countless works including productions at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and theaters across the globe, ultimately landing his Broadway choreographic debut with Allegiance (starring Lea Salonga and George Takei).

His passion for storytelling through theater continued to manifest in new ways, as seen through the creation of his original works. One such conception is the musical Nickel Mines (co-authored by Shannon Stoeke with music and lyrics by Dan Dyer), an interpretation of the events surrounding the 2006 Lancaster, PA Amish schoolhouse shooting (selected as a New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project; commercial debut at ACT of Connecticut). Another original work, borne out of a commission from Moscow State Ballet Theatre 'Gzhel', is an evening-length work; Let Go has played The Kremlin, Moscow's Pushkin Theatre and is now part of the 65-member dance company's touring repertoire.

Palermo's exploration into modern dance aesthetics was further cultivated as the Co-Founding Artistic Director of dre.dance, a contemporary dance company he created with childhood friend Taye Diggs. With the support of commissions, residencies and grants, dre.dance performed in theaters in NYC and across the country, and was widely revered with rave reviews for its powerful and compelling works.

One particular work, beyond.words, which focuses on the autism spectrum, led Palermo to become a leader in the field of movement therapy. His movement workshop for children on the spectrum, Creatively Able, has been taught to students and caregivers alike around the US and abroad. The workshop has been the subject of University of California research studies and published findings, and has been featured by Upworthy Presents in a video that's garnered nearly six million views.

And now, as a long-standing Professor of Music Theatre at UC Irvine, Palermo has allowed himself - in moments between directing, choreographing, creating and teaching - to become his own student as an abstract painter; an admitted newer passion, but perhaps one that has been developing all along.

While he is a self-taught painter, Palermo's introduction to the works of highly-lauded contemporary artist, Gerhard Richter, may have served as the metaphorical teacher that unlocked his potential. While Palermo has long been inspired by Richter's groundbreaking techniques, more importantly, he has adapted Richter's philosophy of fully leading with intuition and vulnerability and succumbing to what the painting wants - not what the artist needs.

Palermo's willingness to embrace the humility that comes with a teacher becoming a student has opened his world in new but familiar ways. His collection of intuitive paintings show that he has created on canvas what he has so deftly created on stage - a feeling, a reflection, a new beginning.

The Other Art Fair continues its mission to reframe art, showcasing the creations of independent artists, striving to dismantle the hurdles to artistic participation, and as the artist is on-site to talk about their work, they provide encounters that welcomes individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their familiarity with art history. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a newcomer to the art world, this fair promises something for everyone, making it a must-attend event for anyone passionate about creativity, expression, and innovation. Join us from September 26 - 29 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and immerse yourself in a celebration of art that truly belongs to everyone.

Tickets for The Other Art Fair Los Angeles are on sale now at theotherartfair.com/la.

