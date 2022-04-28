Diablo Ballet Presents COPPELIA in May

Diablo Ballet will present the final program of its 21- 22 Season with, CoppÃ©lia, May 20 - 21 at the Lesher Center for the Arts. This full-length ballet, accompanied by the Diablo Symphony Orchestra under Music Director Matilda Hofman with feature newly created costumes by Amanda Farris and Christopher Dunn.

Perfect for all ages, CoppÃ©lia features a brash young protagonist, a doll that comes to life, and a dash of magic. Based on a celebrated story by E.T.A Hoffmann, the fantasy, wit, and laugh- out-loud antics of CoppÃ©lia are sure to entice the entire family. The ballet follows the story of a nefarious doctor whose quest to transform a doll into the perfect woman creates a rift between two young lovers, and delight in a cunning plan that brings them back together again. Diablo Ballet will perform the full-length ballet based on Marius Petipa's choreography from 1884. The ballet will be staged by Artistic Director, Lauren Jonas and choreographer, Sean Kelly. The company dancers from Diablo Ballet will be joined onstage by Diablo Ballet School's Training Division (Ballet Levels 2 - 5) students, including Diablo Ballet's four professional trainees.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CoppÃ©lia has been on hold for two seasons, but with the return to in theatre performances, the company is more than ready to perform for audiences. Diablo Ballet Artistic Director, Lauren Jonas states, "Our Diablo Ballet School students will have the rare opportunity to dance on stage with the Company (who are also their teachers) to music played live by the wonderful Diablo Symphony Orchestra. I am so pleased to be able to bring this wonderful experience to our students and audiences after postponing it in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

CoppÃ©lia performs May 20 - 21, 2022, at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Single tickets are on sale now ($25 - $52) with senior and youth pricing available.

Diablo Ballet will also present a virtual option, which will be a recording of the live performance, streaming May 27 - June 5, 2022 and available for viewing at any time during

this timeframe. Virtual tickets are on sale now for $37 per household. For in theatre or virtual tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org.

For a link to the Lesher Center for the Arts safety protocols that are currently in place, please visit: www.lesherartscenter.org.