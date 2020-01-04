Deon'Te Goodman Will Lead FREEDOM RIDERS: In Concert at Feinstein's at Vitello's

Broadway's Deon'te Goodman (currently performing in Hamilton) will be flying from NYC to LA just for this special performance of FREEDOM RIDERS: In Concert on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He will be playing civil rights activist John Lewis. The concert, presented by MostlyNEWmusicals will be at Feinstein's at Vitello's in Studio City, California on January 20th.

Deon'te Goodman will be accompanied by other FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical veterans: Payson Lewis, Meagan Flint, Jennifer Sun Bell, Eboni Muse, Kevin Burroughs, Nathan Nonhof, and Erin Vanderhyde.

Written by Film Director/Producer Richard Allen (Book / Music & Lyrics) and Music Producer/Songwriter Taran Gray (Music & Lyrics), FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical premiered as a Beta production in 2016 at New York Musical Festival (NYMF) and won their Inaugural Beta Award. The show returned to the festival for a second year as a developmental production. Nominated in various categories, Freedom Riders is the winner of the 2017 New York Musical Festival (NYMF) Award for Outstanding Music and nominees Richard Allen and Taran Gray also received Special Citations for the musical's social relevance and impact.

The musical tells the story of the real-life Freedom Riders who challenged the status quo of the 1960's by riding interstate buses in mixed racial groups through the South challenging local laws and customs that enforced segregation. Based on the lives of Diane Nash, Congressman John Lewis, and the other riders, Freedom Riders is a soaring portrait of American race relations and a testament to the power of nonviolent direct action in opposing injustice.

The concert event at Feinstein's will be hosted by the shows creators, Richard Allen and Taran Gray, and will feature the entire score of the musical.

Feinstein's Presents: mostlyNEWmusicals is a new monthly series featuring a variety of exciting new musical theatre in concert in the heart of Studio City. Each edition will focus on the work of a single writer or writing team - or present a new musical in concert! mostlyNEWmusicals is curated and co-produced by Amy Francis Schott, producer of the popular, long-running cabaret series (mostly)musicals.

Tickets are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking are available. A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Valet parking available with validation for $6. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905. Parties of 7 or more must be booked directly with the venue by calling 818-769-0905. Large group seating is not guaranteed.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is home to a roster of local jazz, musical theater, comedy acts and welcomes some of today's most celebrated performers when they come to town. The popular supper club brings an eclectic mix of entertainers and spirited, one-of-a-kind performances to the San Fernando Valley's favorite Italian restaurant. Feinstein's at Vitello's is Michael Feinstein's first location in Southern California, joining his other nightclubs, Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.





