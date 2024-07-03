David Dean Bottrell to Return in Rep at Rogue Machine in the Matrix Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laughter takes center stage at Rogue Machine in July as renowned writer and performer David Dean Bottrell returns with the Los Angeles premiere of his latest/greatest production, “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This,” which will be playing in rep with encore performances of The Death of Me Yet. Known for his wit and attributes as an engaging storyteller, Bottrell’s return engagement promises to bring delight to audiences during these memorable comedic performances.

Buckle up for two fast-moving, compelling performances as Bottrell (Frasier, Modern Family) shares a set of, unfortunately, true stories in “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This,” about life’s traumatic turning points which include tales of ill-advised singing lessons, over-enthusiastic weight loss, and trying to keep one’s sister out of prison. In The Death of Me Yet, he presents an uplifting evening about biting the dust. David examines the topic of mortality with a refreshing blend of humor and warmth. Through his anecdotes about potluck funerals, encounters with chatty EMS personnel, and an exploration of unconventional burial options, he recounts his personal experiences with “the big “D” in a life-affirming storytelling theatrical event.

For “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This,” Bottrell explains that, “after receiving a letter from a highly revered producer, I realized that I’d become part of a huge, embarrassing misunderstanding that could never be corrected. There was absolutely no way to fix it, but out of that weird incident this new show emerged about painful, hilarious, scary and wonderful moments in life when you realize that there's no going back. The road has forked and now it's up to us to move forward and invest in whatever this new path is going to be!”

Bottrell continues, “The Death of Me Yet is about something much bigger, I honestly think it came into being because of the pandemic. “We were all trapped in some form of isolation, and constantly being warned about how much danger we were in and to stay away from each other. It gave me a lot of time to think about how I want to spend my time from now on. I kind of think that all of my shows are about the search for honesty, even when it’s embarrassing or reveals me to be the unprepared clod that I am.”

David Dean Bottrell is an actor/storyteller/writer whose first solo show, David Dean Bottrell Makes Love, had a sold-out run at Rogue Machine in 2011 (LA TIMES - “Hysterical. Well-structured writing … deeply consoling”). Nominated for Best Spoken Word Show (Broadway World Awards) and a recipient of a Best Solo Theatre Performance Award (Stage Scene LA), David’s additional credits include numerous stage appearances in sketch comedy and storytelling shows at NYC’s Joe's Pub, Dixon Place, Comedy Central Stage, and Acme Comedy Theatre. TV credits include the 2023 reboot of Frasier, Modern Family, Law & Order SVU, Blacklist, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Mad Men, Justified, True Blood, Castle, Bones, Ugly Betty, Days of Our Lives, and Boston Legal. He wrote the screenplay for Searchlight Pictures hit comedy Kingdom Come.

Rogue Machine is the only company to receive the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for “Best Season” three times (2023, 2016, 2011). Additionally, they won the Ovation Award for “Best Season” (2017) and in the last 9 years the company has won three Ovation Awards and four LADCC awards for “Outstanding Production of the Year.” Rogue Machine produces new plays, primarily by Los Angeles based playwrights, and important contemporary plays not yet seen in Los Angeles. Nine of their productions have been published by Samuel French, Dramatists Play Service or Broadway Play Publishing, and six of the productions have had subsequent stagings at significant theatres, including Off Broadway, major regional houses and The Donmar Warehouse in London. Four world premieres, Razorback, Small Engine Repair, Lone-Anon, and One Night in Miami… were made into feature films, and playwright Kemp Powers was nominated for an Academy Award. In recognition of its artistic achievement, administrative strength, development of new work and other significant contributions to the field of professional theatre in the United States, Rogue Machine is supported by the Shubert Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, The David Lee Foundation, The City and County of Los Angeles, The Ahmanson Foundation, and The Richenthal Foundation. RMT is a recipient of the American Theatre Wing’s 2014 National Theatre Company Grant.

David Dean Bottrell Returns in Rep at 8pm Wednesday, July 10 and runs through July 21, 2024. Check website for performance schedule. Rogue Machine, in the Matrix Theatre located at 7657 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets are $45 (Seniors $35, Students $25). Reservations: https://www.roguemachinetheatre.org/ or for more information855-585-5185.

Schedule:

Wednesday, July 10 at 8 pm (Opening) “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

Friday, July 12 at 9:30 pm (Late Show) “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

Saturday, July 13 at 3 pm (Matinee) “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

Sunday, July 14 at 3 pm (Matinee) The Death of Me Yet

Monday, July 15 at 8 pm The Death of Me Yet

Wednesday, July 17 at 8 pm The Death of Me Yet

Friday, July 19 at 9:30 pm (Late Show) “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

Saturday, July 20 at 3 pm (Matinee) “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

Sunday, July 21 at 3 pm (Matinee) “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

Comments