David Burnham to Return to Catalina Jazz Club in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Master vocalist and Broadway sensation David Burnham will return to Catalina Jazz Club with his new show Burnham Sings Bublé for one night only on Saturday, September 7, at 8:30pm.



Burnham Sings Bublé is an unforgettable evening of singing and swinging to a contemporary songbook of classic favorites featuring the greatest hits of multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bublé, including Feeling Good, Haven't Met You Yet, Cry Me a River, Home, Save the Last Dance for Me, and many more.



David Burnham was last seen on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked, a role he originated in the developmental workshops of the show. He was in the original Broadway cast of the musical The Light in the Piazza, performing both on the Tony Awards and the PBS telecast Live from Lincoln Center. He is the recipient of the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor as well as the Best Actor Garland Award for his portrayal of Fabrizio in the National Tour of The Light in the Piazza. Burnham first gained critical acclaim when he was chosen to replace Donny Osmond as Joseph in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and he toured nationally in Jesus Christ Superstar. In New York, he starred in the off-Broadway show The Best is Yet to Come – The Music of Cy Coleman He is the voice of the Prince in the Warner Bros. animated feature The King and I and can be heard on the soundtracks of Ghepetto and Home on the Range. Burnham performs with symphony orchestras all over the country. He has recorded two solo albums, his self-titled CD and One Day.



Admission for Burnham Sings Bublé is $30–$50 and tickets may be purchased online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.ticketweb.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and show time is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

Chris Isaacson Presents (CIP) has created, produced, and promoted over 1000 events since the company's founding in 2004. From small clubs to major theatres, CIP has presented many of the most influential stars of this generation including Grammy, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning musicians, actors, and recording artists. Highlights include producing elaborate premiere events for the FX Networks series Feud: Bette & Joan and POSE, events for Rolling Stone, Amazon, Ford, Subaru, The Grove LA and Americana at Brand, award-winning presentations at Ford Theatres, and most recently serving as producer on the critically acclaimed feature documentary Studio One Forever, directed by Marc Saltarelli and starring Thelma Houston, Chita Rivera, Melissa Rivers, Lance Bass, and Bruce Vilanch, and with Dick and Arlene Van Dyke on the CBS television special Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic. CIP produced the 2023 Creative Business Awards ceremony in West Hollywood at the 1 Hotel which honored the Sunset Marquis Hotel, presented by West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and hosted by Kate Flannery and Jackie Tohn. For more information on upcoming CIP events, including Tony Award-winner John Lloyd Young (August 20), jazz vocalist Richard Cortez (September 8), Sunset Comedy Night with Tiffany Haddish and more (September 10), Robert Bartko in George Michael: Reborn (September 12), singer-actor Garrett Clayton (September 19 & 21), singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson (October 4), One Night Stand with Stormy Daniels (October 5), drag icon Varla Jean Merman (October 8 & 9), Steven Brinberg in Simply Barbra: The Book Tour (October 16), Lucie Arnaz (October 22 & 23), singer Ben Jones (October 24), The Winehouse Experience starring Mia Karter (November 2), pianist-vocalist Judy Carmichael (November 23), legendary jazz vocalist Marilyn Maye (December 3), and jazz recording artist Jonathan Karrant (December 11), go to www.ChrislsaacsonPresents.com.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL