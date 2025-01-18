Dan Ruth to Return to Whitefire Solofest With A LIFE BEHIND BARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City/Los Angeles actor/bartender, Dan Ruth will bring back his critically acclamed A Life Behind Bars to The Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks for one performance to benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fermented in over two decades of working and surviving in the dive bars and seedy haunts of 1990’s New York City, A Life Behind Bars is an unapologetic and transcendent tale of what can happen when you move to New York City to reach for the stars but grab for the bottle instead. Dan Ruth brings A Life Behind Bars to life through dark, comedic monologues, interwoven with characters he’s encountered while working and drinking in pre-Rudy Giuliani Brooklyn and Manhattan. A Life Behind Bars is directed by multi-award-winning performer/director Tanya Moberly also based in New York City. This is Ruth’s return engagement since performing at Whitefire Solofest in 2018.

The Whitefire Theatre Is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd, in Sherman Oaks, CA. Show time is 8pm. All seats $25 with ALL PROCEEDS donated to the LAFD. **Please Note: A Life Behind Bars has frank language and mature themes.



Described as a “tour-de-force black comedy,” A Life Behind Bars has performed to sold-out houses in Los Angeles, where it won the Producer’s Encore Award at the Hollywood Fringe, and in New York City where Ruth took home a Bistro Award for Outstanding Solo Play, the 2018 Best Spoken Word Artist award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, and the winner for Best Autobiographical Show at the 2016 United Solo Festival which propelled Ruth into a year-long run at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2017. In 2020, Ruth was a recipient of the Jeremy O. Harris Pet Project Grant.



