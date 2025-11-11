DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts

The New York Times Critics’ Pick Dog Man: The Musical, based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey, will make its East Bay debut at The Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts on Saturday, January 3, 2026 (11 AM & 4 PM) and Sunday, January 4, 2026 (1 PM). Tickets ($25–$68) are on sale now at hjkarts.com.



Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man. With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?



The cast of Dog Man: The Musical includes Mundo Ballejos as Harold, Nick Manna as Dog Man, Sadie Jayne Kennedy as Li’l Petey, Troi Lennoxx Gaines as George, Anthony Rodriguez as Petey, and Diamond Destiny as Flippy, with swings Zack Abbey, Jeremiah Rosado, and Emerese Noel.



Dog Man: The Musical features book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat); music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).



Additional creative team for Dog Man: The Musical includes tour direction/choreography by Jen Wineman; scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway’s The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award); costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive); lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award); original sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress); orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler; and tour music direction by Miriam Daly. Dog Man: The Musical is produced by TheaterWorksUSA.