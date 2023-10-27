DEFINING COURAGE Comes to The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre

The immersive live performance honors the most decorated US soldiers of World War II.
Following sold-out shows in Honolulu, Irvine, Los Angeles, and San José, Defining Courage is bringing the show to the The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre in Washington, DC, on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 4 p.m. (EST).
The immersive live performance honors the most decorated US soldiers of World War II—the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now. More details about the show are available at DefiningCourageShow.com.
The stories of these Nisei soldiers (Americans of Japanese ancestry), many fighting for the US while their families were incarcerated in America's concentration camps, are told in a unique live performance that combines live storytelling, new and historic film footage, eyewitness interviews, and live music.
“The stories we know are still just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stories that are out there. I feel like there's an infinite amount of these wonderful stories to tell, so I'll always be devoted to the Japanese American story,” said David Ono, the host and co-producer of
Defining Courage. “The goal was to create an unforgettable show that combines live music and narration with multimedia storytelling. It is the perfect way to keep this important story alive in the most memorable way.”
Created by Ono, News Anchor at ABC-7 Los Angeles, and fellow Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Jeff MacIntyre, Defining Courage features music by composers Enzo De Roza and Sheridan Seyfried.
“Defining Courage” is presented by Story Boldly, the Japanese American National Museum, and Outside In Theatre. Local partners for the Veterans Day performance are the Go For Broke National Education Center, Japanese American Citizens League, Japanese American Veterans Association, National Japanese American Memorial Foundation, National Veterans Network, and US-Japan Council.
