DAMN YANKEES Opens at Musical Theatre West; All-Star Night, ASL Performance & More Upcoming

Musical Theatre West's production of the classic American musical Damn Yankees premiered in Long Beach, CA this past weekend with three home run performances, including an all-star red carpet event and premier party ahead of the official opening night on Saturday, October 15th. Audiences filled the house for the "wickedly talented" cast and production team, giving standing ovations for all three shows! Tickets are available for the limited run of Musical Theatre West's production of Damn Yankees on select dates through October 20 - 30, 2022 at musical.org.

Thousands of attendees enjoyed the star-studded production across the three days, offering standing ovations for every performance and rounding out a successful first weekend of the three-week run. There are only ten more chances to see this "full of heart" production, including an All-Star Theme Night and an ASL interpreted performance on Friday, October 21 at 8:00pm, where audiences are encouraged to rep their favorite teams. On October 28th, there will also be a "Date With the Devil" costume contest where the best devilishly dressed will win tickets to MTW's highly-anticipated production of Cinderella in December.

It was an all-star Saturday night for Musical Theatre West, with many nationally recognized celebrities and VIP's in attendance, such as recording artist Rachele Royale, award-winning actress Rachelle Henry, actor and host Kash Hovey, and more. The VIP pre-show set the stage for a winning night with a red carpet, classic 50s music, and jugglers showing off their tricks while guests enjoyed treats of peanuts and cracker jacks to get into the team spirit!

"It was wonderful to see so many come out and support live theater, rain or shine, for our opening weekend," said Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. "With the Yankees currently making their way to the World Series, and our theater located in a city whose team just struck out of the championship race, there's no better way to curse those 'Damn Yankees' than with this sporty American musical. We hope you'll join us for the final two weekends!"

Highlights from the show include Broadway star and Olivier award-winning musical theater performer Lesli Margherita as Lola, who had audiences laughing and cheering for the soft-hearted seductress, and Jeff Skowron's portrayal of the devil-in-disguise Applegate was an audience favorite. Both Norman Large and James Olivas as the leading Joe's proved they were full of "heart" for their old girl Meg, played by Teri Bibb. Fabulous Fosse-style choreography by Alexis Carra Girbés brought director Cynthia Ferrer's vision to life, along with a 15-piece live orchestra led by Matthew Smedal. The entire ensemble earned applause, laughs, and bravos in this production full of tricks and treats.

A love letter to baseball, MTW's version of the All-American 1950's musical stays true to the seven-time Tony winning Broadway production. The show is perfectly timed with the New York Yankees currently playing in the World Series, just as they did in 1996, the last time Damn Yankees was on the MTW stage. Telling the story of a man who risks his life, his wife, and his very soul in hopes of his favorite team winning, audiences can expect a night full of laughter, devilish dance moves, team spirit, and the power of true love beating out the devil - and the Yankees.

The Long Beach premiere of Damn Yankees will continue on select dates, October 20 - October 30, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of CSU Long Beach. Tickets start at $20 USD and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. $15 student rush tickets will be available at the door 1-hour prior to showtime, with ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204018®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusical.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.