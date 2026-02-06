Cypress College Will Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in March 2026

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cypress College will open its 2026 season with The SpongeBob Musical, based on the Nickelodeon animated series. The production will begin performances on March 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cypress College Campus Theatre.

The creative team for the production includes Daniel Nakawatase as director, Sonya Randall as choreographer, and Bradley Hampton as musical director. Allison Mamann serves as stage manager, with Daniel Miller as set designer, Becky Ogden as Costume Designer, Heather Harless as lighting designer, Ray Gibson as sound designer, Austin Allen as projection designer, and Sam Lehotai as prop designer.

The cast features Jeffrey Jones as SpongeBob, Kaila Ganzon as Sandy, Kevin Mesavesa as Squidward, Ryan Lee as Mr. Krabs, Eliseo Payan as Patrick, and Devon Addiego as Plankton. Emma Parker appears as Karen and ensemble, Vanessa Leal as Pearl and ensemble, Aaron Espinosa as Patchy, Ali Valenzuela as the Mayor, Thomas Eun Kim as Perch, Mya Cannon as Mrs. Puff, Michael Akhetuamen as Larry the Lobster, and Eric Lazaro as Old Man Jenkins.

Additional roles include Siren Grimes as Another Fish and Teen Fan 3, Riley Gulino as a Fish and Teen Fan 2, Dean Zamiska as Security Guard 2, Buster Bluetang, and Electric Skates, Nat Bull as Another Sardine, Taylor Ozuna as a Sardine, Sardine Devotee 1, and Mob Fish, Cassidy Buck as Teen Fan 1, Raymond Vega as Security Guard 1 and Johnny the Bartender, and Kaly Nikouli and Charli Southall as ensemble members. Wyatt Calderon appears as Electric Skate 1, with Ryann Kann also appearing as Electric Skate.