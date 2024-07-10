Crystal Lewis Brings A SEASONAL THING to the Garry Marshall Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The famed Garry Marshall Theatre has announced A Seasonal Thing with GRAMMY nominated recording artist Crystal Lewis starring on stage like never before on July 13, 19 and 20.

A Seasonal Thing is a one-woman show based on the music of Lewis’ album of the same title. Originally released as four EPs, one for each season, it is a mixture of original songs and covers.

Journey with Crystal through the seasons in nature and life as she explores family, love, loss and resilience through song and spectacle.

Joining Lewis live on stage will be Adam Bravo on piano, Lyman Medeiros on bass, Bryan Taylor on drums and Tony Guerrero on trumpet is also the Musical Director.

When asked about the piece Lewis said, “One of the catalysts of the project was my time living in Montana. I grew up in Southern California, and here…we don’t really have the seasons, so it was all new for me in Montana! I lived there for a decade and those years were very formative years for me. And the seasons in nature have parallels to the seasons in a person’s life. I'm going to share some things I experienced but don’t typically talk about from the stage.”

Producing Artistic Director Joseph Leo Bwarie said, "Crystal Lewis is a wildly talented singer who I was first introduced to in 2017, and she is a voice that every person should hear live! A Seasonal Thing is her first-ever one-woman show on a theatre stage — all from the POV of an artist who is known for her live concerts. Crystal will be performing the entirety of her new album of the same name for the first time with a few surprises (musically and scenically). It’s the perfect show for a July night, and GMT is thrilled to be developing this world-premiere with her. It’s jazz-driven mixed with original songwriting all interwoven into a narrative she has never shared before. It’s our honor to welcome the one and only Crystal Lewis back to the GMT stage!”

Lewis has performed on various stages from a young age, and performing this album in an intimate theatre seemed like a perfect fit.

“I have grown up on the stage. I started in musicals. I did a show on Nickelodeon [“Round House”], and I grew up singing in church. I started recording professionally at age 15, so I am very comfortable on stage and in the studio,” Lewis says. “These days, my concerts are usually in a bar/restaurant setting, but I think I am closer to a place in my life where I am ready to be more vulnerable in front of a captive audience - in a theatre! I am thrilled to be back on stage at the GMT in a new way to share my stories.”

Tickets are now on sale at garrymarshalltheatre.org or by calling 818-955-8101. In-person box office hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-4 p.m. and two hours prior to show times.

Comments