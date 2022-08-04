Create Your Own Masterpiece With Festival Of Arts Art Classes And Workshops Through August 21

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is encouraging guests to immerse themselves in the arts with daily art activities, classes, and art workshops this summer. Drop in and create your own masterpiece at the Festival's Art Center, or let your creativity run wild with special art classes and experiences. For more information and list of art classes and workshops visit: www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.

DETAILS:

Art Workshops: The Festival's Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. Learn the art-making process of printmaking with Printmaking Workshops; or paint a pot using the Japanese Raku ceramic glazing technique in the Ceramic Workshops. All workshops are held daily July 5 - September 2, 2022 (closed on August 27) weekdays 4 - 8pm, weekends 12noon - 8pm. Groups of six or more should email artcenter@foapom.com to reserve space in advance.

Bring out that creative spark in your young artist at the Youth Art Classes this summer at the Festival of Arts. Kids will enjoy art classes taught by professional artists in mixed-media, sculpture, painting and more. Friday - Sunday, July 8 - August 21, 2022, 12:30 - 1:30pm. $25 per person, per class.

Let your creativity run wild this summer in Laguna Beach! Discover your inner artist at the Festival of Arts' Adult and Teen Art Classes. Professional artists will lead you step-by-step through the process of creating your own masterpiece. These classes are perfect for vacationers and locals alike looking to try something new, have fun, and soak in the artistic atmosphere. Ages 13 and up. Friday - Sunday, July 8 - August 21, 2022 from 3 - 5:30pm. $65 fee per person, per class.

Uncork your creativity this summer at Wine and Painting Nights! Enjoy a fun painting workshop, while surrounded by beautiful art. Learn easy step-by-step processes, as taught by award-winning artist Nikita Young. Beginners and all levels are invited - take home your finished masterpiece! All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. For adults 21 and up. Fridays, July 9 - August 20, 2022, 8:30 - 10pm. $80 fee per person, per class.

Create a beautiful one-of-a-kind print at Pints, Pinots and Prints! Using a variety of colorful handmade papers and hand cut relief blocks, students will learn the basics of monoprint and overprint techniques in this creative printmaking class. Beginners and all levels are invited - take home your finished masterpiece! All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. For adults 21 and up. Saturdays, July 8 - August 19, 2022, 8:30 - 10pm. $70 fee per person, per class.

WHERE:

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

TICKETS: