Burbank-based Conundrum Theatre Company presents FUN HOME at the Victory Theatre Center from November 19-21, 2021. Based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book/lyrics by Lisa Kron, FUN HOME is a refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison (played by Madelyne Heyman) dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires.

The show's production team is comprised of Bryan Snodgrass (artistic director), Giovanni Ayala-Martinez (director), Lisa Sedares (music director), Mike Bowers (production manager), Nikki Yates (stage manager), Theo Dawson (assistant stage manager), Nia Heinrich (costume designer), John Lucewich (lighting designer), and Jordan Kaiser (sound designer).

The talented cast of Burbank and greater Los Angeles area residents includes Madelyne Heyman (Alison), Jess Jani (Medium Alison), Savannah Fischer (Small Alison), Bryan Snodgrass (Bruce Bechdel), Kate Clarke (Helen Bechdel), Ryver Townsend (Christian Bechdel), Sadie Brenneman (John Bechdel), Gavin Pak (Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy), Amanda Jean Tugangui (Joan/The Susan Deys), and Saalika Hareem Khan (Joan/The Susan Deys understudy).

Tickets are $20 and on sale now at the link below. There are four performances: November 19th at 7PM, November 20th at 2PM and 7PM, and November 21st at 2PM. Conundrum merch, snacks, and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase at the venue. As of November 8th, the county of Los Angeles mandates proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor facilities. This includes the Victory Theatre Center. All audience members over the age of 12 must be vaccinated to attend performances of FUN HOME and must wear masks indoors unless actively eating or drinking.

Conundrum Theatre Company's mission is to generate opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs to create, produce, and perform in innovative, high-quality theatrical productions in Los Angeles County while building a collaborative, diverse community of writers and actors.

Content Warning: Verbal abuse, suicide, homophobia, swears and curses

FUN HOME is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

Learn more at www.conundrumtheatreco.com/productions.