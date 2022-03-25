Complete Programming Announced for LA Phil's NOON TO MIDNIGHT: A DAY OF NEW MUSIC

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's Noon to Midnight: A Day of New Music will return Saturday, April 9 at Walt Disney Concert Hall, offering audiences LA's most far-sighted ensembles in performances on the stage and in BP Hall of the iconic venue, anchored by an evening Green Umbrella concert focusing on composer Louis Andriessen conducted by LA Phil Creative Chair John Adams in the Concert Hall.

The day begins at noon and closes at midnight with flutist Claire Chase performing Pauline Oliveros' Tuning Meditation, starting first in BP Hall and finishing the day in the Concert Hall. Other presentations in BP Hall include contemporary chamber group Southland Ensemble; LA Phil Principal Timpanist Joseph Pereira performing two world premieres of his works created during pandemic lockdown; a performance by Piano Spheres; the world premiere of a theatrical reading by artist Chris Kallmyer with musical accompaniment by superteam and Sarah Davachi based on Kallmyer's Song Cycle installation currently on display in the Grand Avenue lobby; and a presentation by Monday Evening Concerts, one of the longest running series in the world devoted to contemporary music.

Los Angeles-based cutting-edge piano duo HOCKET curate a piano-centric afternoon in the Keck Amphitheatre in the garden, whose programming will include the world premiere of the two-piano version of The Arching Path by Christopher Cerrone. Also performing in the Keck Amphitheatre will be New Parnassus. Additional outdoor performances come from vocal ensemble Tonality on the Grand Avenue Stairs.

Jacaranda Music opens the day in Walt Disney Concert Hall, performing three LA Phil commissions including world premieres from Mazz Swift and Rajna Swaminathan; Wild Up will perform the world premieres of five works by young composers from the LA Phil's National Composer Intensive program; the LA Phil New Music Group conducted by David Bloom with soprano Hila Plitmann and bass James Hayden will present the world premiere of Annie Gosfield's The Secret Life of Planets; and Claire Chase, joined by Joshua Rubin (clarinet) and Steven Schick (percussion), performing additional works by Pauline Oliveros before Claire Chase closes the day with Oliveros' Tuning Meditation.

Visitors to Noon to Midnight at Walt Disney Concert Hall can also view Song Cycle by artist Chris Kallmyer which features poetry and scores displayed on a 256-character split-flap sign in the Grand Avenue Lobby; and Kaneza Schaal's EVERY VOICE, a downloadable AR homage to Augusta Savage's lost sculpture The Harp outside on the corner of First Street and Grand Avenue-both available through June 10. Acclaimed multi-media artists Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller's Thought Experiments in F# Minor, a video walk through Walt Disney Concert Hall, is accessible on an ongoing basis.

Noon to Midnight attendees will also be able to enjoy the culinary diversity and ingredient-driven Modern American menu offerings from Chef Ray Garcia's asterid and sample craft beers from local LA breweries.

EVENT DETAILS:

SATURDAY, APRIL 9, 2022

Walt Disney Concert Hall,

111 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles

Noon to Midnight: A Day of New Music - Saturday, April 9, 2022

12:00-12:15PM BP Hall

Claire Chase, flute

OLIVEROS Tuning Meditation

12:15-12:45PM BP Hall

Southland Ensemble

CARDEW paragraph 2 from The Great Learning

PATTERSON A Simple Opera

12:15-4:00PM Keck Amphitheatre

HOCKET Residency

Set #1; 12:15-12:45PM Nic Gerpe, piano

CRUMB Makrokosmos, Volume 1

Set #2, 1:15-1:45PM Vicki Ray, piano

SCHNITTKE Improvisation and Fugue

Wadada Leo SMITH Majestic

KAGEL Impromptu (À deux mains)

Cecil TAYLOR (trans. Kaja Draksler) Life as...

LIGETI Capriccio No. 2

Set # 3, 2:45-3:15PM HOCKET: Sarah Gibson and Thomas Kotcheff, pianos

Christopher CERRONE The Arching Path for two pianos (world premiere of two-piano version)

Sarah Gibson Outsider for two pianos and two melodicas

Set #4, 3:30-4:00PM Danny Holt, piano

Alexander MOSOLOV Turkmenian Nights

Sarah SEELIG Tingsha

Graham FITKIN Fervent

1:00-1:45PM Grand Avenue Stairs

Tonality

America Will Be

2:00-2:45PM Walt Disney Concert Hall Stage

Jacaranda Music

David Bloom, conductor

Rajna SWAMINATHAN The Illusion of Permanence (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Mazz Swift Memory Two (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Du YUN Oksoko (LA Phil commission)

2:45-3:15PM BP Hall

Joseph Pereira, solo

Joseph PEREIRA Kyma for timpani and electronics (world premiere)

Joseph PEREIRA Magnificent Desolation (world premiere)

3:30-4:30PM Walt Disney Concert Hall Stage

Wild Up & National Composers Intensive

Marcus NORRIS MERCY (world premiere)

Nathaniel HAERING Spate III (world premiere)

inti figgis-vizueta Form the Fabric

Noah JENKINS Spirits Hover (vignette style) (world premiere)

Bethany YOUNGE You, Penumbra, Me (world premiere)

Susanna HANCOCK to my body (world premiere)

4:30-5:10PM Keck Amphitheatre

New Parnassus

Ben KUTNER Duet for Audience and Ensemble

Ben KUTNER Silhouettes

4:45-5:15PM BP Hall

Piano Spheres

Enno POPPE Rad

Steve REICH Four Organs

5:30-6:00PM Walt Disney Concert Hall Stage

LA Phil New Music Group

David Bloom, conductor

Hila Plitmann, soprano

James Hayden, bass

Annie GOSFIELD The Secret Life of Planets (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

5:45-6:00PM Grand Avenue Stairs

Tonality

America Will Be

(Repeat performance)

7:00-7:45PM BP Hall

Chris Kallmyer + Zoe Aja Moore

Chris KALLMYER Song Cycle, LIVE by Special Request (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Directed by Zoe Aja Moore

Lighting by Chris Kuhl

Performed by: Sarah Davachi, Korede Oladimeji, Alexandra Rose Franco, Matt Kivel, Clinton Patterson, superteam

Text by Chris Kallmyer

7:00-7:40PM Keck Amphitheatre

Aperture Duo

Carolyn CHEN My Loves Are in America

Carolyn CHEN hold still while the world turns

8:00-9:00PM Walt Disney Concert Hall Stage

Green Umbrella

Focus on Andriessen

LA Phil New Music Group

John Adams, conductor

L. ANDRIESSEN Life (with film by Marijke van Warmerdam)

L. ANDRIESSEN De Staat

10:00-10:40PM BP Hall

Monday Evening Concerts

EASTMAN Buddha (entrance music)

USTVOLSKAYA Piano Sonata No. 6

Arvo PÄRT Tabula Rasa

10:30-11:15PM Walt Disney Concert Hall Stage

Claire Chase performing OLIVEROS

Claire Chase, flute

Joshua Rubin, clarinet

Steven Schick, percussion

OLIVEROS Sounds from Childhood

OLIVEROS Thirteen Changes

OLIVEROS Intensity 20.15, Grace Chase

11:45PM-12:00AM Walt Disney Concert Hall Stage

Claire Chase, flute

OLIVEROS Tuning Meditation

