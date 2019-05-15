Comedian Dino Archie Releases Comedy Album With 800 Pound Gorilla Records

Comedian Dino Archie teams up with 800 Pound Gorilla Records to release his 3rd stand-up comedy album, I've Changed on May 17th. Pre-sale began on May 8th and will be available to purchase for $9.99 MSRP. The album will also be available to download and stream on all of your favorite services including: Pandora, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, Spotify and more.

"I'm excited to release my new comedy album I've Changed, with 8oo Pound Gorilla Records," Archie says. "This will be my 3rd album and each represents my life at that time. I've Changed gives you exactly where I'm at now, a guy who's willing to laugh at himself and talk about anything. It's like a funny one sided off the record conversation, but it's all recorded. Most importantly, I feel it's fun and hopefully people will feel that as well."

Dino Archie is a full time touring stand-up comedian performing across North America. A native of Fresno, California, Dino cut his comedy teeth on the West Coast, at clubs between Los Angeles and Vancouver, Canada. Dino relocated to Vancouver where he has built a following in Canada over the years. The comedian uses his experiences and observations living in Canada & The United States in his storytelling to highlight the differences between our two countries. That storytelling led him to getting a spot on a national tour with the highly popular NPR radio series "Snap Judgement" hosted by Glynn Washington. Dino was also the winner of the Seattle's 36TH Annual International Comedy Competition.

TV credits include: Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, Adam Devine's House Party on Comedy Central and you can find him on streaming services: LOL Network's LOL @ JFL and Amazon's Inside Joke with Asif Ali. Dino was named a "New Face" at the 2016 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and won the "Best Crowd-Work" award at the Just For Laughs Northwest festival. Catch his full show "Retired Life" at a comedy club near you.

Fans can currently download Archie's other two comedy albums: Choosy Lover and Settling Old Scores on iTunes. For tour dates, video clips and more information please visit www.dinoarchie.com.





