Comedian Chris Spencer Partners With Dorsey Academy On Golf Benefit

In an historic move, on Monday November 11, 2019 Veterans Day, Golfing for Families and Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs will hold its fourth annual charity event in Sun Valley at Angeles National Golf course. This year's event will be hosted by Celebrity Comedian / Producer Chris Spencer and friends.

"As we enter our fourth year of raising money for families, we recognize the challenges presented by the social economic disparities in our communities," states Dr. Norris Dorsey. "The Dorsey Academy for Entrepreneurs continues to change this narrative by educating people on how to start businesses and run them successfully. We know the old saying "give them a fish they can eat for a day, teach them to fish and they can eat for a lifetime."

"This is one of the most important golf tournaments I've ever been a part of," said Chris Spencer. "Golfing for Families is for people who look like me, and we really need more people like me. My celebrity friends and I will raise money for those families in need during the holidays."

"I love what Dr. Dorsey stands for (education) and the causes he is raising awareness for," adds Spencer.

Since its inception, the "for Families" initiatives (including Bowling, Skating, and Concert) have raised over $34,000 to feed the families affected by lack of food security in the very communities in which Dorsey Academy runs programming. In 2019, Golfing for Families (#GFF) goal is to raise over $40,000 to help feed over 800 people over the holidays.

Dorsey Academy partners with other local non-profits to feed families and individuals on Los Angeles's Skid Row every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as well as for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Partners include: We Feed the Hungry, The Peggy Beatrice Foundation, and My Friend's House.

Ticketing information available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/golfing-for-families-tickets-71919119021 or http://www.dorseyacademy.org/

Join us Monday, November 11, 2019 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Angeles National Golf Club 9401 Foothill Boulevard Sunland, CA 91040.





