City Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs Launches Online Archive For Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), with support from the California Arts Council, announces the Hollyhock House Digital Archive. The archive, which is free and open to the public, encompasses over 500 works that include original drawings, blueprints, and ephemera, which date from 1918 through the early 21st century. The DCA Hollyhock House Archive is available for viewing online at: http://hollyhockhousearchive.org/.

Developed to digitize and preserve historical documents associated with the property, the collection complements the recent UNESCO World Heritage Site Designation. Before or after experiencing the property, visitors can utilize the online site to explore the records related to the building, renovations, restorations, and additions to the site.

By placing the information online, DCA creates inclusive experiences for visitors of all abilities and levels of interest.

"We are creating a unique, user-friendly, world-class experience at Hollyhock House, both on-site and virtually," said Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell. "Since the facility was selected as part of a UNESCO World Heritage designation, we are furthering our work to create an architectural centerpiece for the City of Los Angeles. This digital content will only deepen visitor engagement, and I applaud our stewards in the Department of Cultural Affairs for making this happen."

"The Department of Cultural Affairs is thrilled for the opportunity to make this archive material available to those interested in Aline Barnsdall's vision and Frank Lloyd Wright's work," said Danielle Brazell, General Manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs. "Viewing the collection gives anyone interested in the history of the property a deeper understanding."

Completed in 1921 as the home of noted philanthropist and art collector Aline Barnsdall, the UNESCO-designated Hollyhock House is noted as the first Los Angeles building designed by the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Reopened in February 2015 after an extensive four-year $4.4 million renovation, it now stands as the centerpiece of Barnsdall Park, a vibrant twelve-acre cultural campusmanaged by the Department of Cultural Affairs in the heart of Hollywood.

With the inauguration of the online Hollyhock House Archive we are able to make rare drawings and construction blueprints universally accessible. Now everyone interested in Frank Lloyd Wright may view documents previously available only to scholars," said Jeffrey Herr, DCA's Hollyhock House Curator. "Always stretching technology, Frank Lloyd Wright would be delighted with digital technology and the increased dissemination of his work."

Hollyhock House currently offers self-guided "Walk Wright In" tours, which are open to the public from Thursday through Sunday with tickets available online or onsite for a cost of $7 for adults; $3 for seniors/students with identification; and free for children 12 and under. See http://barnsdall.org/hollyhock-house/about/ for more information.





