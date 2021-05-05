Circle X Theatre Co. Presents 2021 Evolving Playwrights Group Virtual Reading Series
Programming will feature Starchild by Khari Wyatt, Unexplained Infertility by Peppur Chambers, Second Coming by Nina Rose Carlin and more.
With support from The Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles, Circle X Theatre Co. will present the Evolving Playwrights Group 2021 Reading Series.
Culminating its inaugural season, Circle X Theatre Co. will present the reading series from their Evolving Playwrights Group. Five emerging and mid-career playwrights, paired with mentors/playwrights in conversation, were challenged to create the play they were scared to write.
This series celebrates those stories.
All of the virtual performances are free to the public and start at 7pm PST
May 22
Starchild
By Khari Wyatt
Directed by Gregg T. Daniel
June 5
Unexplained Infertility
By Peppur Chambers
Directed by Melissa Coleman Reed
June 12
Second Coming
By Nina Rose Carlin
Directed by Drew Droege
June 21
The Book of Want
By Daniel A. Olivas
Directed by Daphnie Sicre
June 26
R / V / R
By Jonathan Ceniceroz
Mentors/playwrights in conversation: Meghan Brown, Donald Jolly, Jim Leonard, Meg Miroshnik and christopher oscar peña
Circle X Theatre Co. is a not-for-profit ensemble of artists dedicated to highly provocative, boldly theatrical productions of new and rarely-seen plays and the development of new works for the stage. We believe in imagination over budget, adrenaline over inertia, irreverence over convention and excellence over all.
DETAILS:
WHO: Circle X Theatre Co.
WHAT: Evolving Playwrights Group 2021 Reading Series
WHEN: May 22 - June 26, 2021 at 7pm PST
WHERE: Live Streamed on Zoom
TICKETS: Free to the public rsvp@circlextheatre.org
For more information visit: https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving