Circle X Theatre Co. Presents 2021 Evolving Playwrights Group Virtual Reading Series

With support from The Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles, Circle X Theatre Co. will present the Evolving Playwrights Group 2021 Reading Series.

Culminating its inaugural season, Circle X Theatre Co. will present the reading series from their Evolving Playwrights Group. Five emerging and mid-career playwrights, paired with mentors/playwrights in conversation, were challenged to create the play they were scared to write.

This series celebrates those stories.

All of the virtual performances are free to the public and start at 7pm PST

May 22

Starchild

By Khari Wyatt

Directed by Gregg T. Daniel

June 5

Unexplained Infertility

By Peppur Chambers

Directed by Melissa Coleman Reed

June 12

Second Coming

By Nina Rose Carlin

Directed by Drew Droege

June 21

The Book of Want

By Daniel A. Olivas

Directed by Daphnie Sicre

June 26

R / V / R

By Jonathan Ceniceroz

Mentors/playwrights in conversation: Meghan Brown, Donald Jolly, Jim Leonard, Meg Miroshnik and christopher oscar peña

Circle X Theatre Co. is a not-for-profit ensemble of artists dedicated to highly provocative, boldly theatrical productions of new and rarely-seen plays and the development of new works for the stage. We believe in imagination over budget, adrenaline over inertia, irreverence over convention and excellence over all.

DETAILS:

WHO: Circle X Theatre Co.

WHAT: Evolving Playwrights Group 2021 Reading Series

WHEN: May 22 - June 26, 2021 at 7pm PST

WHERE: Live Streamed on Zoom

TICKETS: Free to the public rsvp@circlextheatre.org

For more information visit: https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving