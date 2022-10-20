Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cinema Audio Society Opens Submissions For The 59th CAS Awards

All entries must be received by 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Submissions for the 59th Annual Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Awards are now open at https://cinemaaudiosociety.org/59th-cas-awards-submissions/. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Additionally, applications for the 2022 CAS Student Recognition Award are due by 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

The CAS Awards recognize Outstanding Sound Mixing in film and television. The live event returns on Saturday, March 4, 2023, to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom.

Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin CAS (Black Panther, Wakanda Forever) will be honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award. This year's CAS Filmmaker honoree will be announced soon.

Complete information about the 59th CAS Awards is available at: https://cinemaaudiosociety.org/59th-awards-timeline/, including this year's updated entry and promotional rules. For more awards questions, email CASAwards@CinemaAudioSociety.org or contact the CAS Awards line at (818) 752-8624.

59th CAS Awards Timeline

  • Entry submissions deadline is 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 1, 2022.

  • Nomination ballot voting begins online on Dec. 20, 2022.

  • Nomination ballot online voting ends at 5 p.m. PT on Jan. 3, 2023.

  • Final nominees in each category are announced to the media and online on Jan. 10, 2023.

  • Nominee listing error and omission corrections deadline is Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

  • Final voting runs Feb. 9 to 21, 2023.

  • The 59th Annual CAS Awards are Saturday, March 4, 2023.

2022 Student Recognition Award Timeline

Formed in 1964, The Cinema Audio Society is dedicated to sharing information with Sound Professionals in the Motion Picture and Television Industry.

The objectives of the CAS are: to educate and inform the general public, motion picture and television industries that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements; to provide the motion picture and television industry with a progressive society of master craftspeople who specialize in the art of creative cinematic sound recording; to advance the specialized field of cinematic sound recording through the exchange of ideas, methods and information; to advance the art of auditory appreciation and to philanthropically support those causes dedicated to the sense of hearing; to institute and maintain high standards of conduct and craftspersonship among our members; to aid the motion picture and television industry in the selection and training of qualified personnel in the unique field of cinematic sound recording and to achieve deserved recognition for our members, who are industry leaders and major contributors in the field of motion picture and television entertainment.


