Chris Mann Sings Broadway At Feinstein's At Vitello's August 9th

Singer, Chris Mann, makes his Los Angeles Feinstein's at Vitello's debut Friday, August 9th at 8PM.

Fans know him as "The best Phantom since Michael Crawford" in The Phantom of the Opera's 25th Anniversary Tour and from NBC's The Voice. From Phantom to Hamilton, Mann will be singing some of his favorite songs from the Broadway stage, Great American Songbook and from his chart topping solo albums. Expect soaring vocals and surprise guests appearances!

Chris Mann is no stranger to the spotlight. His debut album Ro ads (Universal/Republic Records) hit #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart and appeared on the Billboard Top 200 and iTunes charts. His sophomore release, Constellation, followed suit, also topping the Billboard and iTunes charts.

Mann lit up a global audience with his 2012 post Super Bowl XLVI performance on NBC's The Voice which was watched by a record-breaking 37.6 million viewers. His chart-topping duet with superstar Christina Aguilera solidified him as one of the most unique voices in the history of the show.

Continuing his meteoric rise, Mann then starred in his own concert and holiday TV specials for PBS,Chris Mann In Concert: A Mann For All Seasons and Home For Christmas. Riding the wave of success, he toured to sold-out audiences across America, Mexico and Asia.

As one of the most sought-after talents in music, television and on stage, Mann was personally cast by Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera's25th Anniversary Tour. Mann donned the iconic mask for over 700 performances with critics hailing him as "the best Phantom since Michael Crawford."

His socials have been buzzing with thousands of loyal fans desperate for his next release. Now, after years building his presence on the national stage, he's poised to release a new album with an unexpected, new sound on his fourth studio LP, NOISE!

"Gentleman," the album's first single, was co-written by Mann, Cameron Forbes (3X Platinum, #1 smash single "Taste" by Tyga), and Willy Beaman (Greyson Chance, Nico & Vinz). The feel-good single sets the tone for the album with a bass-filled urban swagger topped with vintage horns and soulful, falsetto melodies harkening the best of Justin Timberlake and John Legend. The result is a brand of soul pop that's mannered, even elegant, while making you want to shake that ass and do "grown things" all around the room. NOISE also features a powerful duet with one of Mann's idols, Grammy-winning artist, India.Arie.

Mann has performed with the National Symphony for President Barack Obama, headlined at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., at New York City's famed Christmas in Rockefeller Center Concert and starred in his own symphony tour across the country. He has also performed on Christmas in Washington and is an original member of the Dalton Academy Warblers on the hit TV show Glee.

FEINSTEIN'S at VITELLO'S is located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA 91604. Tickets can be purchased at: https://feinsteinsatvitellos.ticketfly.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You