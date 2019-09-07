Charity Poker Tournament Comes to Hollywood Pantages

Play your cards right and go all in for a once in a lifetime experience. Reserve a table, reserve a seat, but definitely mark your calendars for an incredible Texas Hold'em Charity Poker Tournament on Saturday, September 21st in the lobby of the historic Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Hosted by American Corporation for the Arts and Hollywood PAL the event will be an exciting evening of food, fun and tournament play. Poker at the Pantages invites the spirit of competition while raising much needed funds for Hollywood PAL youth programs. Food tastings provided by Blue Palms Brewhouse, Wood & Vine and Fabiolus Café add to this exclusive event experience.

Guests should dress to impress for a 6PM cocktail reception, poker lessons at 6:30PM and bring their poker faces Ready to Play. Tournament play starts at 7pm and will continue until the last person goes "All in" and we have the Poker at the Pantages Champion! Single tickets or table sponsorships (9 seats per table) are available that include tournament entry, first buy-ins, food, and complementary well and call drinks while in tournament play. Spectator tickets are also available if you want cheer on and watch the competition soaking in the glamourous ambiance. All proceeds benefiting Hollywood youth and their families. For more information or to purchase tickets online visit hollywoodpal.org/poker.

"What an amazing way to spend the evening in the gorgeous lobby of the Pantages, while helping our community" says Kitty Gordillo, Executive Director. "We are grateful to our volunteers and community partners for making this happen because it's all for the kids!"





