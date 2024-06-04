Center Theatre Group to Present 2nd Taper Legacy Reading THIS BRIGHT WILDERNESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Theatre Group will present This Bright Wilderness: Celebrating the Legacy of Black Theatre at the Mark Taper Forum and Los Angeles on Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. at the Mark Taper Forum, featuring scenes and songs from exceptional plays originally presented by Center Theatre Group. This is the second in a series of Taper Legacy Readings, which is part of the company's CTG:FWD initiative, directed by Andi Chapman (Associate Artistic Director, The Ebony Repertory Theatre) and curated by CLASSIX, which was created by Awoye Timpo (last seen at CTG as the director of Amal's Wish) to explode the classical canon through an exploration of Black performance history and dramatic works by Black writers.

At this event, CTG continues to dig into its archives, this time uncovering the legacy of Black Theatre at the Mark Taper Forum over the past 57 years. That history intersects with the vibrant Black history of the entire city of Los Angeles. Pulled from texts produced through readings, workshops, and full productions, This Bright Wilderness is a ride through exuberant performance styles, virtuosic writing, award-winning music, and the triumph of the Black storytelling tradition in Los Angeles, throughout the country, and around the world. The event will conclude with a post-show conversation about the legacy of these playwrights in Los Angeles.

The evening of readings will include scenes from The Celebration by Bill Gunn, Lackawanna Blues by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, House Arrest and Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith, Dream on Monkey Mountain by Derek Walcott, Neat by Charlayne Woodard, and Gem of the Ocean by August Wilson, which is part of The American Century Cycle. The program also includes songs from the musical Don't Bother Me I Can't Cope by Micki Grant.

This Bright Wilderness is the title of a song from Suzan-Lori Parks' Father Comes Home From the Wars (Part 1, 2 & 3), which had its West Coast Premiere at the Taper in 2016.

“As we look back at our 57-year history, one of the things we are most proud of is the artistic partnerships and collaborations we have had with some of the great playwrights of our time,” said CTG Artistic Director Snehal Desai. “For our second Taper Legacy Reading, happening just before Juneteenth, we will present a selection of readings in honor of some of the great Black writers whose work has graced the Taper stage. Theatre is at its best when it holds a mirror up to society—and on June 15, we hold that mirror back at the Taper stage where we'll celebrate the history of these extraordinary storytellers and the work that was performed here.”

“This event is a beautiful connection of ancestry and oral tradition,” said Director Andi Chapman. “The Black storytelling tradition has always been guided by a passing down of stories. This is how the tapestry of a legacy is built. As these stories are passed on, so to is a splendid vision for the world as it should be. The great Toni Morrison once said, ‘The plot you choose may change or even elude you, but being your own story means you can control the theme. It also means you can invent the language to say who you are and how you mean in this world.' These writers all created their own language to sing their unique and incredible song. I'm thrilled to be part of this event that elevates the extraordinary language of these plays, and keeps our stories and the legacy of these phenomenal writers alive.”

“Classix is so honored to be a part of this event and shine a light on both the celebrated and lesser-known artists whose plays have graced the Mark Taper Forum stage,” added Awoye Timpo, founder of Classix. “They include the multi-hyphenate Bill Gunn and Nobel Prize-winning Derek Walcott along with works by August Wilson, Anna Deavere Smith, and a rich array of brilliant contemporary authors. Their visionary works continue to speak to the times we live in in profound and beautiful ways.”

Taper Legacy Readings are part of CTG:FWD, an initiative committed to special events, community gatherings, and legacy projects established last fall by CTG's Desai. The Taper Legacy Readings were created to honor CTG's past and share readings from the Taper vault, while also welcoming a new era for the organization.

Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now. $30 tickets are made possible by the S. Mark Taper Foundation, whose generous support has made 2024 CTG:FWD programming at the Mark Taper Forum possible. Additional funding is provided by gifts to the Artistic Director Discretionary Fund. For more information, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org.

