Celebrate the Fourth of July with the University of Southern California Marching Band

Catalina Museum for Art & History has announced a collaboration with the University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band over the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. They invite visitors, locals and SC alumni alike to celebrate America and island traditions over Independence Day.

“We are thrilled to host an event with the beloved Trojan Marching Band that celebrates our deep rooted Independence Day traditions and scholarship,” said Sheila Bergman, Catalina Museum Executive Director. “It has been a privilege to work alongside USC’s Trojan Marching Band Director, Jacob Vogel, to create an event that will keep the excitement of the day alive well after the annual parade concludes.”

The museum doors will open at 3:30 pm and the band will arrive and perform at approximately 4:30 pm. There will be a live auction for a once-in-a-lifetime Trojan experience. Your ticket includes a classic Americana buffet and themed cocktails will be available for purchase. Admission for Catalina Museum Members are $35, Not-Yet-Member tickets are $40 and Children 15 & under are $20. Event registration is available now on the Museum’s website.

“Our live auction will be one not to miss,” said Bergman. “Trojans will definitely want to secure this once in a lifetime USC experience.”

The Museum hopes you’ll make this event a part of your annual Fourth of July tradition. Early registration is encouraged as admission prices go up on July 1st.

For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum’s social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

