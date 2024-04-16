Celebrate the Anniversary of the Sci-Fi/Horror Film ALIEN at the El Capitan Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In space no one can hear you scream.

Experience “Alien” on the big screen on Alien Day! Tickets for this special theatrical engagement at the El Capitan Theatre April 26-28th are on sale now. Prior to the film, there will be a filmed special look at Alien: Romulus featuring a discussion with Alien Director Ridley Scott and Alien: Romulus Director Fede Álvarez.



Showtimes for Alien are April 26 at 7:30pm and April 27 & 28 at 4pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at HERE. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $15 for guests of all ages.

About 20th Century Studios “Alien:

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi/horror masterpiece “Alien,” the film will return to theaters for a limited time on April 26, known worldwide as Alien Day. Plus, before the film, attendees will see “ALIEN: A CONVERSATION WITH Ridley Scott & FEDE ALVAREZ” where Fede Alvarez (Director of ALIEN: ROMULUS) sits down with Ridley Scott (Director of ALIEN) to discuss the film that started the iconic franchise. One of the most influential sci-fi/horror films of all time, “Alien,” which was released in June 1979 and won an Oscar® for best visual effects, stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto. It is the terrifying tale of a crew aboard a commercial spacecraft that lands on an alien planet to investigate a mysterious transmission of unknown origin and encounters the deadliest lifeform in the universe.

About The El Capitan Theatre:

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it’s restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.

Photo Credit: © 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.