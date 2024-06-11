Celebrate Juneteenth and Pride with Towne Street Theatre's June Reading Series

Join in for 3 brand new plays (plus a special monologue) that look at the intersectionality of the Black experience and the LGBTQ+ experience.

By: Jun. 11, 2024
This month Towne Street Theatre will present a celebration of Juneteenth and Pride with work that reflects the intersectionality of liberation for both. 

Join in for 3 brand new plays (plus a special monologue) that look at the intersectionality of the Black experience and the LGBTQ+ experience as they celebrate Juneteenth and Pride. There will be a talk back after each play.

Contribute What You Can tickets may be reserved at https://givebutter.com/TST-ReadingSeries

Tickets are also available at the door if you wish to pay with cash. There will also be refreshments for sale.
There are many paid parking lots in the area. Please visit https://www.townestreetla.org/stella-adler-theatre for more details on getting to the theatre.




