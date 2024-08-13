Catharsis Theatre Collective to Launch Inaugural Season With RED LIGHT WINTER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Catharsis Theatre Collective, a Los Angeles-based performing arts entity dedicated to exploring mental health journeys in live theatre, kicks off its inaugural season with the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist, "Red Light Winter", from renowned playwright, Adam Rapp.

Synopsis: Escaping their lives in Manhattan, former college buddies Matt and Davis take off to the Netherlands and find themselves thrown into a bizarre love triangle with a beautiful, young prostitute named Christina. The romance they find in Europe is eventually overshadowed with the truth they discover at home.

Founded by actor/producer Ryan Lisman, Catharsis has already produced works for the Hollywood Fringe Festival. When asked about the new endeavor and the reasons for choosing Rapp's seminal work, Lisman said: "Catharsis Theatre Collective's mission is to share theatrical stories that humanistically honor and uplift the complexity of mental health journeys. We chose "Red Light Winter" due to its authentic and unrestrained display of sadness, loneliness, and the immense power that each of us hold to drastically impact another's life." Lisman continued, "Red Light Winter" encourages a stronger awareness in the way we treat others, examining when and why we choose to be kind, even to a perfect stranger."

The production is directed by Billy Ray Brewton, best known as writer/director of the award-winning Hollywood Fringe shows, "A Beast/A Burden" (2018) and "Son of a Bitch" (2019), and as producer for the documentaries "Socks on Fire" and the upcoming "Coroner to the Stars". "A Beast/A Burden", Brewton's 2018 Fringe winner, also enjoyed a short off-Broadway run at the iconic So-Ho Playhouse. Brewton's Make Believe Theatrical Productions also serves as a co-producing entity for the production.

"It's a true joy to be able to dive into Rapp's world a second time, having directed this production initially in 2008," said Brewton. "To have been blessed with such a phenomenal cast and crew has only amped up that excitement. I truly cannot wait to experience these characters and these words with 2024 audiences."

In addition to Lisman, who is stepping into the role of "Matt" as well as producing, are Trent Culkin, a Los Angeles-based model and actor best known for his work in the Twenty One Pilots "My Blood" music video; and Natalie Valentine, a recent transplant from London's Royal Welsh School of Music and Drama. Rounding out the Production Team are Jesse O'Freel and Eric Warwick (Assistant Directors), James Carter Montgomery (Stage Manager), and Abigail Swoap (Intimacy Coordinator).

Playwright Adam Rapp is an award-winning playwright and director. He is the author of numerous plays, which include Nocturne (American Repertory Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, The Almeida, London, The Traverse, Edinburgh), Faster (Rattlestick), Animals & Plants (A.R.T.), Finer Noble Gases(26th Humana Festival, Rattlestick, Edinburgh Fringe, The Bush, London), Stone Cold Dead Serious(A.R.T., Edge Theatre), Blackbird (The Bush, London; Edge Theatre), Gompers (Pittsburgh City Theatre, The Arcola, London), Essential Self-Defense (Playwrights Horizons/Edge Theatre), American Sligo(Rattlestick), Bingo with the Indians (The Flea), Kindness (Playwrights Horizons), The Metal Children (The Vineyard), The Hallway Trilogy (Rattlestick), The Edge of Our Bodies (36thHumana Festival), Dreams of Flying Dreams of Falling (The Atlantic), Wolf in the River (The Flea), The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois(The Atlantic), and Red Light Winter (Steppenwolf, Scott Rudin Productions at Barrow Street Theatre), for which he won Chicago's Jeff Award for Best New Work, an OBIE, and was named a finalist for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize.

"Red Light Winter" performs September 20-22 & 27-29 at The Broadwater Black Box, with performances Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. The production then moves to The Zephyr Theatre for an extended run October 3-6 & 10-13, with performances Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Tickets are $25 for general admission, with a $35 option for those who wish to offer additional support to the production.

TRIGGER WARNING: This production contains full frontal nudity, simulated drug use, simulated sexual violence, and strong language. PLEASE BE ADVISED.

TICKETS ON SALE AUGUST 19: www.catharsistheatrecollective.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL