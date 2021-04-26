Cate Caplin to Direct Inland Valley Repertory Theatre's Livestreaming Play ZERO HOUR

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre has announced Cate Caplin as director of its upcoming livestreaming play, "Zero Hour." A one-man play, Frank Minano will portray Zero Mostel -the outgoing and lively American actor best known for his roles as "Tevye" in "Fiddler on the Roof" and as "Max Bialystock" in "The Producers."

"The real-life Mostel was a larger-than-life figure who was continually performing and would do virtually anything for a laugh. His behavior was as outrageous off stage as it was on but he was also a towering dramatic actor," said Director Cate Caplin.

With more than 150 theatre credits in acting, directing and producing, Frank Minano is honored to bring "Zero Hour" to IVRT patrons. "I have always enjoyed the timing and talent of Zero Mostel. While he was known for his comedic roles, his dramatic roles are heartfelt and memorable," Minano said.

"As always, the greatest 'clowns' soar in dramatic roles too. This play gives an insight into his life of ups and downs and covers a time in America that is relevant and should never be forgotten," Minano added.

About the play: Set in theatre legend Zero Mostel's painting studio on Manhattan's West 28th Street, a naive reporter attempts to interview the famously volatile artist, prompting an explosion of memory, humor, outrage and juicy backstage lore. Mostel is remembered for his comedic genius and his definitive roles, but in the 1950's he was equally known for his place on the infamous Hollywood blacklist. Mostel's swagger, ferocity, intelligence and fantastic wit is brought back to the stage in this volcanic tour-de-force.

"'Zero Hour' tells happier as well as painful stories prompting explosions of humor and outrage. He also shares memories of backstage antics including theatrical triumphs along with his sorrows and his lengthy estrangement from his family," Caplin said.

Performance Date and Time: Performance dates are May 11th and 12th at 7p.m. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org.