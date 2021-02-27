Cate Caplin Directs PRIVATE LIVES Livestreaming at IVRT

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre company (IVRT) has announced Cate Caplin as the director of the March livestreaming of Noël Coward's comedy "Private Lives."

"I've always loved Noël Coward's plays and in particular 'Private Lives.' Some consider it to be one of the best plays of the 20th Century," said Caplin. "As artists-and especially during times like these with physical restrictions and a global pandemic-we continue to navigate new territory, always looking for fresh, imaginative and innovative ways to tell stories. I love a good challenge, and 'Private Lives' gives me plenty to sink my teeth into!" she said.

Two honeymooning couples unknowingly have booked adjoining rooms with their respective former spouses. Forced to face their true feelings for each other, one former couple decides the marriages are a mistaken pairing. Attempting to escape their mismatched partners, they hastily flee their honeymoon hotel and unsuspecting spouses in search of privacy. Despite a perpetually stormy relationship, they realize that they still have feelings for each other.

This play features the talents of real-life couples Patrick McMahon as Elyot Chase; Tiffany Berg McMahon as Amanda Prynne; Ken Lay as Victor Prynne and Tracy Lay as Sibyl Chase.

Performance Date and Time: Performance is March 16 and 17 at 7p.m. Tickets are $27 and virtual streaming tickets can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org.

Cate Caplin Background: Cate Caplin has produced, directed and choreographed more than 200 productions and her work has been seen on television, in films, music videos, commercials and in theatrical venues worldwide from the Paris Opera House to the Broadway Stage. She is a 34 times Regional and International Theatrical Ballroom Dance Champion, a published writer and an acting and dance coach.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre: Founded in 1990 by La Verne residents Frank Minano and his wife Donna Marie, IVRT made its home at the Candlelight Pavilion in 2008. IVRT's unique mid-week arrangement incorporates a feature known as "set modification", that is, upcycling the sets that the Candlelight Pavilion uses for its dinner theatre on the weekends.

Since March 2020, IVRT has reimagined live theatre for its community, presenting virtual productions of plays and musicals. A critically acclaimed regional theater company, garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, the city of Claremont, and the Claremont Educational Foundation, as well as from corporate and individual donors. More information may be found on the website at www.ivrt.org or by calling (909) 859-4878.