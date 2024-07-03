Cast Unveiled for THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at The Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Performances will run July 12-August 3.

Cast Unveiled for THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at The Long Beach Shakespeare Company
The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will proud to present The Comedy of Errors, directed by Rachel Speth, written by William Shakespeare, and produced by Holly Leveque,

In The Comedy of Errors romance, misadventures, mistaken identities and shenanigans take center stage. This comedy shows us how far you will go to save your own neck, your long lost family or your coin purse.

Cast

EGEON/DR. PINCH - Chris Girt

SOLINUS, DUKE of Ephesus - Jack Bernaz

ANTIPHOLUS OF SYRACUSE - Scott Bartling

DROMIO OF SYRACUSE - Liz Lanier

ANTIPHOLUS OF EPHESUS - Shane Weikel

DROMIO OF EPHESUS - Adriana Catanzarite

ADRIANA - Daria Alasmar

LUCIANA - Aura Rico

ANGELO/JAILER - Julianne Holmquist

LUCE/SECOND MERCHANT - Renée Schwarz

COURTESAN - Jadan Vines

LADY ABBESS - Randi Tahara

FIRST MERCHANT/MESSENGER/OFFICER - Vida So

Performances are: July 12th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th, 28th, August 3rd - Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls.

General admission $25 Students $15

Tickets are available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.




