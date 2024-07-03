Cast Unveiled for THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at The Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Performances will run July 12-August 3.
The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will proud to present The Comedy of Errors, directed by Rachel Speth, written by William Shakespeare, and produced by Holly Leveque,
In The Comedy of Errors romance, misadventures, mistaken identities and shenanigans take center stage. This comedy shows us how far you will go to save your own neck, your long lost family or your coin purse.
EGEON/DR. PINCH - Chris Girt
SOLINUS, DUKE of Ephesus - Jack Bernaz
ANTIPHOLUS OF SYRACUSE - Scott Bartling
DROMIO OF SYRACUSE - Liz Lanier
ANTIPHOLUS OF EPHESUS - Shane Weikel
DROMIO OF EPHESUS - Adriana Catanzarite
ADRIANA - Daria Alasmar
LUCIANA - Aura Rico
ANGELO/JAILER - Julianne Holmquist
LUCE/SECOND MERCHANT - Renée Schwarz
COURTESAN - Jadan Vines
LADY ABBESS - Randi Tahara
FIRST MERCHANT/MESSENGER/OFFICER - Vida So
Performances are: July 12th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th, 28th, August 3rd - Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls.
General admission $25 Students $15
Tickets are available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.
