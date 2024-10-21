Cast Set for STONEHEART At The Latino Theater Company Encuentro 2024

Performances will run 10/25/2024 - 11/10/2024.
The cast has been revealed for 'Stoneheart' by playwright Georgina Escobar, presented by Camino23 Collective, a latinx theater collective at the Latino Theater Company Encuentro 2024. This collaboration, coming from San Diego and Tijuana to Los Angeles, is dedicated to promoting authentic and respectful Latino representation in the arts.
"Stoneheart" is a powerful deconstructed Western that explores societal constructs of femininity and class through the lens of Birdie Zermani. As her mind deteriorates, our aging matriarch is launched into a fabula of history and myth revealing a parallel deterioration of a family and a society in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua in the 1980s. Persecution, forbidden love, curses, rattlesnakes, suicide come together in a visceral family drama where the Zermanis are forced to cope with the death of their legacy amidst the rise of a new generation of 'society's finest.'
Under Daniel Jáquez's visionary direction, this production promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and dynamic performances.
Cast Members:
BIRDIE
Valeria Vega
SAMARA
Lourdes Arteaga
JOSEFINA AKA JOJO
Vanessa Flores Cabrera
MAGDALENA AKA MAGE
Adriana Cuba Cuentas
HECTOR
Markuz Rodriguez
COWBOY / RICARDO
Lester Isariuz
Voice Over Narrator
Andrea Agosto
With a talented cast representing a diverse range of backgrounds, Camino23 Collective is committed to elevating Latino voices and ensuring authentic representation on stage. The ensemble brings a wealth of experience and passion, making "Stoneheart" a must-see event this season.
Camino23 Collective is making waves in the theater community, known for its commitment to exploring the complexities of the Latino experience through innovative storytelling and collaborative artistry. The collective's mission is to create inclusive spaces that resonate with audiences.
Dates: (10/25/2024 - 11/10/2024 )
Theatre:
The Los Angeles Theatre Center
Latino Theater Company
514 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Los Angeles,CA 90013
