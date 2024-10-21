Cast Set for STONEHEART At The Latino Theater Company Encuentro 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been revealed for 'Stoneheart' by playwright Georgina Escobar, presented by Camino23 Collective, a latinx theater collective at the Latino Theater Company Encuentro 2024. This collaboration, coming from San Diego and Tijuana to Los Angeles, is dedicated to promoting authentic and respectful Latino representation in the arts.

"Stoneheart" is a powerful deconstructed Western that explores societal constructs of femininity and class through the lens of Birdie Zermani. As her mind deteriorates, our aging matriarch is launched into a fabula of history and myth revealing a parallel deterioration of a family and a society in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua in the 1980s. Persecution, forbidden love, curses, rattlesnakes, suicide come together in a visceral family drama where the Zermanis are forced to cope with the death of their legacy amidst the rise of a new generation of 'society's finest.'

Under Daniel Jáquez's visionary direction, this production promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and dynamic performances.

Cast Members:

BIRDIE

Valeria Vega

SAMARA

Lourdes Arteaga

JOSEFINA AKA JOJO

Vanessa Flores Cabrera

MAGDALENA AKA MAGE

Adriana Cuba Cuentas

HECTOR

Markuz Rodriguez

COWBOY / RICARDO

Lester Isariuz

Voice Over Narrator

Andrea Agosto

With a talented cast representing a diverse range of backgrounds, Camino23 Collective is committed to elevating Latino voices and ensuring authentic representation on stage. The ensemble brings a wealth of experience and passion, making "Stoneheart" a must-see event this season.

Camino23 Collective is making waves in the theater community, known for its commitment to exploring the complexities of the Latino experience through innovative storytelling and collaborative artistry. The collective's mission is to create inclusive spaces that resonate with audiences.

Performance Details

Dates: (10/25/2024 - 11/10/2024 )

Theatre:

The Los Angeles Theatre Center

Latino Theater Company

514 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Los Angeles,CA 90013

