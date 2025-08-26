Cast Set for PARANORMAL INSIDE at East West Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



East West Players has revealed the cast and company for the first production of the highly anticipated National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of PARANORMAL INSIDE by Prince Gomolvilas, directed by Jeff Liu. Just in time for Halloween, this supernatural thriller reunites audiences with Max and Delia, the unforgettable characters at the heart of EWP’s 2022 Los Angeles premiere of THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL, also written by Gomolvilas and helmed by Liu. The sequel marks the third production in East West Players 60th Anniversary Season.

PARANORMAL INSIDE finds Max and Delia once again navigating the perilous intersection of grief, ancestry, and identity, as a sinister spirit threatens to upend the fragile peace they built five years after the events of THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL. As the boundaries between the living and the dead once again dissipate, the play explores the generational trauma and cultural legacies that linger long after the lights go out. Will they survive or be claimed by the forces that haunt their past?

The production marks another milestone in Gomolvilas’s prolific collaboration with East West Players, which includes BIG HUNK O’ BURNIN’ LOVE (1998), THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING (2000), MYSTERIOUS SKIN (2010), and the EWP Theatre for Youth show SCRIMMAGE (2019). Director Jeff Liu helmed both the Pan Asian Repertory Theatre and East West Players stagings of THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL, as well as EWP’s IXNAY (2009), CHINGLISH (2015), and UNBROKEN BLOSSOMS (2024).

The cast features the lead actors returning from the 2022 East West Players production of THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL, Tamika Simpkins* as Delia and David Huynh* as Max. Joining them on stage will be Nicole Javier* as Bincy, veteran EWP artist Alberto Isaac* as Somboon, Aja Hinds* as Tasha, and Davide Costa as Ethan. Understudies include Dekontee Tucrkile, Ace Christensen, Ratana, and Ryan Beaghler.

The creative team includes Prince Gomolvilas (Playwright), Jeff Liu (Director), Shinshin Yuder Tsai (Intimacy Director), Cesar Cipriano (Fight Choreographer), Siwaraya Rochanahusdin (Cultural/Language Consultant), Alayna Jacqueline (Dramaturg), Josh Bennett (Assistant Director), Allen “Lucky” Weaver (Casting Director), Randy Wong-Westbrooke (Scenic Designer), Brian Gale (Lighting Designer), JJ Javier (Costume Designer), John Zalewski (Sound Designer), David Murakami (Projections Designer), Ariya Selvakumar (Assistant Projections Designer) Dominik Krzanowski (Visual Effects Designer), Rye Mandel (Properties Designer), Brandon Hong Cheng* (Stage Manager), and Irene DH Lee (Assistant Stage Manager).

PARANORMAL INSIDE runs October 9, 2025 through November 2, 2025 at The David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center for the Arts at 120 Judge John Aiso Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 in the historic Little Tokyo neighborhood. Performance times are Thursdays (select weeks), Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays (select weeks) at 8 PM, with additional 2 PM matinees on Saturday and 5 PM performances on Sunday. Opening Night is Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 5 PM. All Saturday 2 PM performances are “Masked Matinees,” making theater more accessible to audiences who prefer a masked experience. Monday, October 20, 2025 at 8 PM is the Pay-What-You-Will performance. Special events during the run of PARANORMAL INSIDE include Student Night on October 16th, a Playwright’s Conversation after the October 19th performance, an Artist Talkback after the October 26th performance, and a Halloween costume contest to accompany the October 31st performance. All performance dates and details are subject to change.

