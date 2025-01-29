Cast Set For TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at Pasadena Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pasadena Playhouse has announced Brandon Gill to star as Booth and Brandon Micheal Hall to star as Lincoln in Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by Gregg T. Daniel.

The Playhouse also launched a “Pay It Forward” ticket initiative, which enables audiences and community members to purchase tickets that will be distributed free of charge to people impacted by the tragic Los Angeles fires.

Performances run February 26 – March 23, 2025.

The full creative team is rounded out with Tesshi Nakagawa (Scenic Designer), Angelene (Angie) Storey (Assistant Scenic Designer), Angela Balogh Calin (Costume Designer), Jared Sayeg (Lighting Designer), Jeff Gardner (Sound Designer), Andrea Allmond (Associate Sound Designer); with Composition by DJ Tru, Guitar Composition and Musical Performance Coaching by Maritri, Movement Consultation by Joyce Guy, Intimacy and Fight Coordination by Sasha Nicolle Smith, and Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA).



In Topdog/Underdog, two brothers in freefall struggle to find their footing as they hustle their way through life. Haunted by the past and their obsession with street cons and cards, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their fate. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, Suzan-Lori Parks’ darkly comic fable is poetic, gripping, and unforgettable.

Comments