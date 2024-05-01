Cast Set For JELLY'S LAST JAM at Pasadena Playhouse

ArtsUP! LA is presenting Broadway Bound: Songs & Scenes from Tony Award-Winning Musicals, a new jukebox musical created and directed by Laurie Grant, featuring Rex & Friends, all extraordinary musicians with different disabilities and perfect pitch. Rex & Friends will take you on a fantastic trip of a young man hearing Broadway music for the first time, featuring songs and scenes from acclaimed musicals that you know and love. The show opens May 3rd and runs through May 18th at The Blue Door in Culver City, CA. I decided to speak with Laurie about the creation and history of Rex & Friends, her experience working with people with disabilities, what motivated her to create this new jukebox musical, and the format for the show.