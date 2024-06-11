Camp IVRT Theatre Classes Begin June 24

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inland Valley Repertory Theatre has announced musical theatre summer camps. Students ages 7-13 will have a blast creating an original play with songs from hit Broadway musicals, making new friends, and working together in a positive, creative, and encouraging atmosphere.

"The performing arts set students up for so many successful avenues of creativity," said Donna Marie , Executive Director at IVRT "Studies have shown that children who participate in the arts are more empathic and have better abilities to work together with others."

Our successful Broadway musical theatre program is a skill-building powerhouse. Now in its 16th year, students have a blast playing improv games and learning audition skills such as memorizing a monologue, cold reading, developing a character, vocal technique, 16-bar song cuts and basic dance and movement. Sessions focus on different scenes and songs.

Professional teaching artists and energetic high school student assistants work with students and help them find their voice and express their feelings through music, drama, and movement. The activities and games at Camp IVRT help students learn patience, tolerance, discipline, and focus.

"Every child is unique and Camp IVRT provides individual support and encouragement based on their needs," said Minano. "By providing a nurturing environment and opportunities for growth and self-expression, the performing arts help children develop confidence in themselves."

Performance camp is the culmination of the program, where students will write their own original plays and rehearse them with songs from hit Broadway musicals.

Class Sessions:

Camp IVRT will be held at the Claremont Community School of Music. In sessions one, two, and three, students will learn the basics of acting, singing and movement in a positive, creative, and encouraging atmosphere. Each session will cover different songs and material, so families may sign up for more than one session.

The fourth session "Performance Camp" is a culmination of the skills learned in prior sessions. Students will work with a local playwright to write their own script, then audition, rehearse and perform their original plays with songs from Broadway musicals.

Improvisational games and exercises, in addition to singing and movement, are at the core of this camp. Students will also gain materials and skills to be able to audition at local theatres. A final demonstration recital is held on the last day of camp.

Sessions one (June 24-30), two (July 8-July 12) and three (July 15-19) are Monday through Friday from 9am-2pm. Our "Performance Camp" runs for two weeks, from July 22-August 2.

For class pricing and to sign up, visit our website at www.ivrt.org/classes. Camp IVRT is designed to be inclusive, so that every child can have the opportunity to find their voice and express themselves. Thanks to funding from donors and foundations, we have several full and partial scholarships available.

