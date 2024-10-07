Cal State LA's Department of Theatre and Dance to Present RESA FANTASTISKT MYSTISK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Department of Theatre and Dance at Cal State LA will present Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk. This critically acclaimed piece, written by obscure 19th-century Swedish psycho-sexual theatre genius Lars Mattsun, will set the Cal State LA stage ablaze with longing this fall. Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk will be presented at the Cal State LA Arena Theatre for eight performances from Oct. 17 to 26, 2024.

The play tells the story of Philip Shekstenlodt, a tortured painter who goes on a fantastical journey to reclaim his right to be an artist after his cruel mother asks him to get a job. Throughout, the audience listens to in-depth director commentary via wireless headsets, which allows them to be 100% sure they understand how great it all is.

German wunderkind Lukas Tekin (winner of the prestigious Bronze Gosling Award) directs, translates, adapts, choreographs, and designs this award-winning piece. Tekin is a lifelong Mattsun aficionado, especially favoring works from Mattsun's under-recognized Fruit Period.

The manuscript was literally not known to exist until 2022, when it was unearthed at an estate sale. Upon discovery, Tekin took the next flight out to Stockholm and procured the rights from Mattsun's only surviving relative, the 117-year-old Heidekje Mattsun-Asna.

The cast includes Ben Barrus (Phillip), Aislinn Barnes (Mysterious Child), Parise Zenely (Mariah), Venio Kustura (Benjamin), Alejandro Fuentes (Puss-Puss), Kota Trepagnier (Wendy), and Lyle Rahman (Mrs. Shekstenlodt).

Production and design staff include Albert Dayan (faculty directing advisor), Blue Williger (guest scenic designer), Luis Cortes (student lighting designer), Olive Lalli (student Costume Designer), Aerik Harbert (guest sound designer), Carly DW Bones (guest intimacy director), Leah Cobleigh (student stage manager), and Sydney Stein (student assistant stage manager).

Show dates are Thursday, Oct. 17 - Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $5 for students.

For tickets or more information, please visit www.calstatela.edu/al/theatre-and-dance/resa-fantastiskt-mystisk. If you have any further questions, please contact the Cal State LA Theatre and Dance department at TAD@calstatela.edu.

Comments