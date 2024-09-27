Cal State LA's Department of Theatre and Dance to Present ¡CELEBRAMOS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Department of Theatre and Dance at Cal State LA will present ¡Celebramos! as part of the university's Chicanx Latinx Heritage Month celebration. The performance will be presented at Cal State LA's University-Student Union Plaza on October 2-3, 2024.

This newly created, bilingual Spanish-English theatrical production showcases Puerto Rican artist Luis Palés Matos' Afro-Antillano poetry, which is adapted by Cal State LA alumna and playwright Sophie Goldstein, and with music inspired by the traditions of Puerto Rico and Cuba.

¡Celebramos! also features guest choreographer Patricia Lewis, a Puerto Rican Bomba dancer and singer, along with percussionist Ileanna Santiago Ruiz.

Cal State LA Professor Tanya Kane-Parry devises this extraordinary piece alongside choreographer Patricia Lewis and an amazing ensemble of students. The ensemble includes performers Matthew Dominguez, Gerald Hernandez, Cecilia Sevilla, Kimberly Torres, Alexis Ramirez, Monseratt Chiquete, Teshan Teachey, Chris Apablaza, Aquanetta Brooks, and Eugene Negrete, along with musicians Yousef Javier and Ketzali Saravia Umana.

The production staff includes Cal State LA students Mia Zell (stage manager) and David Yang (sound designer).

Show dates are for two days only: Wednesday, October 2, at 4 p.m. and Thursday, October 3, at 7 p.m. General admission is free, and no tickets are required.

For more information, please visit www.calstatela.edu/al/theatre-and-dance/celebramos.

