CSArts-SGV Acting Conservatory to Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at the Duarte Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley students in the Acting Conservatory will present "Arsenic and Old Lace." The farcical comedy follows Mortimer Brewster as he prepares to wed the woman of his dreams, Elaine Harper, by introducing her to his family. Unfortunately, his family includes two sweet, lovable elderly aunts who poison the lonely old men that come to their home looking for lodging.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" will be the first fully-staged production of the academic year for the Acting Conservatory and will feature a cast and crew of 40 CSArts-SGV students from the School of Theatre.

Typical of nearly all CSArts-SGV student performances, students in the Production & Design Conservatory are handling staging and lighting from backstage and in the booth, in addition to providing design elements. The stage will be transformed back in time to the 1930s as Production & Design students explore older styles of architecture, props and clothing.

Jud Williford, the school's Chair of Theatre, said "Arsenic and Old Lace" is the perfect choice for this performance because it not only challenges the production designers, but also the performers.

"The value of comedy and the impact of performing this type of slapstick, screwball comedy is an invaluable skill," said Williford. "It demands attention to both physicality and the text in such a uniquely specific way, that performers are stretched while gaining skills to execute all sorts of performance styles."

Williford hopes the audience sees the student's power of collaboration, ensemble, and dedication required to pull off such a well-renowned play, while also enjoying the plot twists, unexpected points of view, and physical hilarity of this romantic dark comedy.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" runs Thursday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. with an additional matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Duarte Performing Arts Center, located at 1401 Highland Ave, Duarte, California. Tickets for "Arsenic and Old Lace" are $25 and available online at sgv.csarts.net/boxoffice.

Comments