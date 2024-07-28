CICLAVIA - MEETS THE HOLLYWOODS to Be Held in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CicLAvia returns to Hollywood this summer with a great way to be a tourist in your own backyard while experiencing car-free open streets at CicLAvia's 54th event on Sunday, August 18; between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy 6.6-miles of car-free open streets connecting East Hollywood, Hollywood and West Hollywood via Hollywood Blvd (between Orange Dr and Hillhurst/Virgil Aves), Highland Ave (between Hollywood Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd), and Santa Monica Blvd (between Highland Ave and San Vicente Blvd).

All people-powered modes of movement are invited to this unique, temporary park for the day that will feature activities, street games, local businesses, and art and cultural activations for all ages. Always free, CicLAvia participants can show up anywhere along the route at any time to enjoy the open streets. This is an exciting opportunity to explore WeHo, Hollywood, and East Hollywood from a new perspective.

CicLAvia—Meet the Hollywoods features five (5) Hubs along the route filled with plenty of activities and programs. Hubs are walking zones (mandatory bike dismounts) and meeting points with family-friendly activities, restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. Within this route, participants can find the West Hollywood Hub, Plummer Park Hub, Walk of Fame Hub, Hollywood Blvd Hub, and East Hollywood Hub. Free pedicab rides are available at each Hub's information booth, allowing for travel between Hubs. Check out the Local Gems along the route here.

“Our Meet the Hollywoods program is exemplary of what CicLAvia Sundays are all about,” says CicLAvia Executive Director Romel Pascual. “Locals and tourists have the opportunity to experience iconic areas that may be familiar to them, but with an unexpected twist: in the absence of cars and polluting traffic, they have the freedom and safety to walk, bike, skate and stroll at their preferred pace.”

Inspired by Bogotá's weekly ciclovía, which celebrates its 50th year anniversary in 2024, CicLAvia has been temporarily closing streets to car traffic and opening them as public parks in Los Angeles since 2010. CicLAvia car-free streets connect all of us to the neighborhoods where we live, work, shop, learn, and play. Active participants at CicLAvia use people-powered mobility to navigate public streets in a safe and joyful way. Along the way there is shopping at local businesses and access to cultural and architectural gems. Participants use open streets as spaces to connect with each other, while making a positive impact on the environment and creating a more sustainable and climate resilient city and region. Over the past 13-plus years CicLAvia has helped communities re-imagine a greener and cleaner Los Angeles, promoting equitable transportation options, healthier lifestyles, and closer connections to community.

Only people-powered vehicles are allowed. No electric scooters, electric skateboards, hoverboards, electric unicycles, motorcycles and other non-people-powered vehicles are allowed at CicLAvia. Class 1 e-bike pedal-assist are allowed. Class 2 e-bikes are allowed when the throttle is powered off. Class 3 e-bikes are allowed when pedal-assist is powered off. Motorized wheelchairs are allowed. Learn more here.

Participants assume all known and unknown risks of participation in CicLAvia. More information regarding participants rights can be found here: https://www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia-safety

The 2024 CicLAvia schedule continues with September 15: CicLAmini—Lincoln Heights; October 13: CicLAvia—Heart of LA; and December 8: CicLAvia—The Valley.



CicLAvia is a nonprofit organization committed to introducing Angelenos to the vibrant civic and cultural treasures throughout Los Angeles. CicLAvia highlights important issues to all Angelenos - from environmental health and air quality improvement to access to safe and open parks, physical and mental well-being. CicLAvia has captured the imagination of more than 2-million people who have traveled together along more than 311 miles of streets. Free for all, CicLAvia builds a unifying social fabric, joyously connecting culturally diverse neighborhoods and neighbors to each other through open streets. CicLAvia is not just about cycling, it's also about multiple modes of people-powered transportation. Whether one walks, strolls, skates, jogs, scooters, or bikes, CicLAvia creates so many incredible moments and experiences enjoying our city streets together.

Visit https://www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia_meet_the_hollywoods_24 for more detailed information.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL