CHRISTMAS IS... Comes to Catalina Jazz Club

CHRISTMAS IS… NOT your average Christmas celebration will bring you some much needed cheer this holiday season. Live, one night only on Tuesday, December 17th at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Doors open at 7PM for the 8:30PM performance.

Robyn Spangler, Broadway World Award-winner for her solo show WHY I LOVE Linda Ronstadt and two-time Broadway World Award nominee, co-hosts and performs in CHRISTMAS IS… A recording artist with five CDs and four singles to her credit, All About Jazz named her Billy Barnes SESSIONS CD one of the best of 2017. Her recordings receive airplay on all major streaming platforms as well as rankings on radio stations across the US and abroad. She won an Outstanding Production Award at the San Diego Fringe Festival, a Robby Award and an Eddon Award for her Linda Ronstadt show.

Joining Spangler as co-host is celebrated Cabaret artist Dianne Fraser whose debut album YOU AND I: THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF Leslie Bricusse is a 2024 Broadway World Los Angeles Regional Award nominee as Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance. Her Fraser Entertainment Group has presented some of the most prestigious live shows in the Los Angeles area, including the acclaimed long-running AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY, Broadway World Los Angeles Regional Award nominee as Special Theatre Event.

Award-winning Music Director and accompanist Todd Schroeder will perform and provide musical support. Schroeder has collaborated with some of the most iconic names in the entertainment industry, including Tom Jones, Liza Minnelli, Billy Porter, Jason Alexander and more. Founder of the Young Artist Grant in Northern California, Schroeder’s work has garnered international recognition, highlighted by the prestigious LA Alliance Theatre’s Ovation Award for the Sam Harris musical HAM.

Joining the line-up is special guest star Jane A. Johnston whose many credits include Broadway’s HAPPY HUNTING and COMPANY and the New York production of THE Billy Barnes REVUE. With numerous Off-Broadway, Regional Theatre Productions, including the National Tour of CHAPTER TWO, and television shows to her credit, she is a recipient of The Backstage Bistro Award for Best Female Vocalist.

Spicing up the evening will be multi-hyphenate artist Shawn Ryan. An actor since the age of six, television roles include on BONES, FAMOUS IN LOVE, THE MENTALIST, WOMEN’S MURDER CLUB and AMERICA’S GOT TALENT. A recording artist, and Cabaret favorite, Ryan is also the Founding Director of the Young Actors’ Theatre Camp in Santa Cruz, CA.

Multi-Platinum selling songwriter Kevin Fisher will also lend his talents to the festivities. Fisher’s songs are played worldwide and have been recorded by Rascal Flatts, Sara Evans, Uncle Kracker and many others. His music has been featured on television series (TRUE BLOOD, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS, AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS), in films (ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN, FROZEN GROUND) and on stage (UINBEATABLE: A MUSICAL JOURNEY, EMPOWERPACK).

