CASA FUEGO to be Presented at Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Handmade Mansion, sheltering a First Generation Latinx/e Family – filled with Clairvoyance, Expectations, and a Violent Incandescence that has been in brew for centuries. Will a Visitor from the Past – the Root of all their Heightened Conditioning – Spark more Turmoil? Or, can they Extinguish their Turbulent Ways for Good? “Casa Fuego” opens Saturday, June 8 at the McCadden Theatre Place as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The narrative revolves around Vergara and Salma, sisters whose turbulent relationship drives the plot. As they gear up for a double date with Ruben and Gabriel, tensions simmer fueled by their contrasting personalities. Vergara's carefree spirit contrasts with Salma's soulful nature, causing them to drift apart despite their familial bond. Meanwhile, their parents, Guzman and Flori, along with detached brother Esteban, worsen the family discord. Conflicts escalate during the evening, with Flori's clairvoyance hinting at danger. Armed with this knowledge, the sisters brace for the peril of their date. However, a divine intervention disrupts fate as a visitor from their past arrives to mend their bonds. Through this transformative experience, they discover the power of unconditional love, breaking down barriers. CASA FUEGO blends drama, comedy, and mysticism, delving into family dynamics.

“CASA FUEGO is being brought to life because it's deemed vital. Within the Latinx Culture, there are entrenched cycles that perpetuate harmful patterns affecting everyone involved. These include domestic violence, both physical and verbal, as well as the sexualization of inherited neuroses. Additionally, there's a pervasive fear of the unknown stemming from historical and personal traumas, impacting both physical and mental health,” exclaimsAmaya Navaro. “However, amidst these challenges, there's also immense beauty to celebrate within the culture. Customs marked by grace and selflessness, manners that convey love and respect, and a work ethic coupled with clairvoyance capable of monumental achievements. With these aspects in mind, the CASA FUEGO Cast/Crew are enthusiastic about sharing this story with the world.”

WHO: Presented by: Krystal Anaís Amaya Navarro. Directed by: Krystal Anaís Amaya Navarro. Cast: Aleta Soron, Krystal Anaís Amaya Navarro, German Anselmo, Derlin Moncada

WHERE: McCadden Theater. 1157 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 8th at 1:30PM

Saturday, June 22nd at 4:30PM

Saturday, June 29th at 8:30PM

TICKET PRICE: 15$ https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10879?tab=tickets

Admission Age: 15+. Running time: 90 minutes

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM:

Currently, everyone involved in the creation of CASA FUEGO identifies as Latinx. Three members of the team trace their heritage to foreign countries. Derlin Moncada, a dynamic actor, hails from Nicaragua and aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced in his homeland. Similarly, German Anselmo and Claudia Granados, the stylist for CASA FUEGO, originate from Mexico and aspire to broaden their creative pursuits while celebrating cultural diversity. Aleta Soron, an acclaimed actress, dedicates her time not only to her craft but also to advocating for marginalized voices.

Krystal Anaís Amaya Navarro, a standout talent, has felt a lifelong calling to become a monk - and trusts that this desire integrates deeply with her artistic expression. All four lead actors - Aleta Soron, Krystal Anaís Amaya Navarro, German Anselmo, and Derlin Moncada - share a common divine mission: to establish a center for children in their respective home countries.

The production team, including Mario Vargas Jr., Brian Navarro, Carlos Daniel Esquivel, Nathan Silva, and Maya Gonzalez, are a group of young, highly ambitious creatives deeply involved in various projects.

Krystal Anaís Amaya Navarro (Producer, Director, and Actor) has previously co-written several acclaimed plays. Her debut work, "Finding Santa," received praise when performed at her community theater during her senior year of high school, earning her an "Outstanding Playwrights Award." During her second year of college, she collaborated on "Poker Face," a 15-minute play that was featured in Fullerton College's Best of Fest and received an encore performance at a local theater.

With CASA FUEGO, Navarro steps into the spotlight with her first solo writing endeavor. She eagerly takes on the roles of producer, director, and actor, relishing the opportunity. Her goal is to attract a diverse audience, encompassing individuals of all ages, ethnicities, and genders. Inspired by the words of Publius Terentius, "I am a human being, and thus nothing human is alien to me," Navarro believes that every person can connect with the characters' experiences and come together to celebrate the rich tapestry of Latinx culture. Through CASA FUEGO, she offers a multidimensional narrative, drawing from her firsthand Latinx experience to create a story that resonates with audiences from all walks of life.

Photo credit: Brian Navarro

Comments