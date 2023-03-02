CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents 32 Sounds, an immersive documentary and sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green, on Saturday, March 25 at 8 pm in The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets start at $50 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu or by calling 310-825-2101.



32 Sounds explores the elemental phenomenon of sound. The film is a meditation on the power of sound to bend time, cross borders and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us. Presented in its "live cinema" form, 32 Sounds features live narration onstage by Sam Green accompanied by live music performed by JD Samson of Le Tigre. Headphones will be provided to audience members to create an incredible binaural sound mix, adding a new and deeply immersive element to the live documentary form. 32 Sounds premiered to great acclaim in January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival and was an official selection of the 2022 SXSW Film Festival.



Sam Green is a New York-based documentary filmmaker. Green's most recent live documentaries include A Thousand Thoughts with the Kronos Quartet in 2018, The Measure of All Things (2014), The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller (with Yo La Tengo, 2012) and Utopia in Four Movements (2010). With all of these works, Green narrates the film in-person while musicians perform a live soundtrack. Green's 2004 feature-length film, The Weather Underground, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, was nominated for an Academy Award, was included in the Whitney Biennial and has screened widely around the world.



Composer-performer JD Samson is best known as leader of the band MEN and for being one-third of the electronic-feminist-punk band and performance project Le Tigre. For more than a decade Samson's career as a visual artist, musician, producer and DJ has landed her at the intersection of music, art, activism and fashion. She has toured the world, produced songs for Grammy award-winning artists, written for publications such as The Huffington Post, Talkhouse, and Creative Time Review, created multimedia artwork, hosted documentary programs, acted, modeled and engaged in direct support with a wide-range of progressive social and political causes. Samson is now an Assistant Arts Professor at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.



Funds provided by the Shirley and Ralph Shapiro Director's Discretionary Fund. Commissioned by Stanford Live, Stanford University; The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi; Georgia Tech Arts; Green Music Center of Sonoma State University; Arizona Arts Live at University of Arizona; and developed through a creative residency at MASS MoCA, North Adams, Massachusetts. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.



The CAP UCLA 2023 spring programs continue on Saturday, April 29 with Perla Batalla & Quetzal.