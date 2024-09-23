CALIFORNIA SOUL: A DESCENDENT'S STORY Announced At Theatre West

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CALIFORNIA SOUL: A DESCENDENT'S STORY, written by John A. Goux, will be presented in a staged reading at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068 on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Directed by Victoria Lavan. Produced for Theatre West by Victoria Lavan and John A. Goux.

California Soul: A Descendent's Story is based on the true family history of author John A. Goux. Of the forty-four souls who founded the City of Los Angeles, ten are his direct ancestors.

Experience the riveting saga of founding California told through the eyes of a 25-year-old archeology grad who unearths family secrets that tie centuries past to her uncertain present.

The cast includes Abbott Alexander, Tom Allard, Timothy P. Brown, Gabriela Collazo, Mason Eaglin, Zach Gordon, Rene Guerrero, Stuart Howard, Cecil Jennings, AK Khanna, Maria Kress, David Mingrino, Donald Moore, Beto Ruiz, Alexandria Sanders, Bill Sehres, Anibal Silveyra, Jana Souza, Michael Van Duzer, Diamond Young. Narrated by John A. Goux. Voice of the Diary: Dina Morrone.

Technical Director/ Sound and light Design: David P. Johnson. Light Programmer: Michael Lee. Graphic Design: Doug Haverty. Stage Manager: Meagan Truxel.

Victoria Lavan directs. Her recent directing credits at Theatre West include So Many Stars and Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre. She also serves as moderator of our Betty Garrett Musical Comedy Workshop. Other directing credits include the operas Ernest Worthing and Hobson's Choice. She is also a singer, actor, and award-winning teacher.

Author John A. Goux is a former university professor of music and mathematics. Living in the Desert Southwest, he is a published writer for Mercedes-Benz Club of America. California Soul: A Descendent's Story is his debut novel.

Proceeds from this event will support the establishment of an ongoing play reading series at Theatre West.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 62nd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.

