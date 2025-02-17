News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CABARET23 SINGS THE CLASSICS Comes To Theatre 40 In March

Proceeds from this event will go in support of the ongoing artistic endeavors of Theatre Forty, the non-profit professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.

By: Feb. 17, 2025
CABARET23 SINGS THE CLASSICS Comes To Theatre 40 In March Image
Musical theatre company Cabaret23 will bring CABARET23 SINGS THE CLASSICS to Theatre 40, by Katyana Rocker-Cook and David Hunt Stafford, on Saturday March 15, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Cabaret23 Sings the Classics is a joyful celebration of classic musical theatre up to and including 1960. Join us as we partner with Theatre 40 for an unforgettable night of performances from all your musical theatre favorites; including Oliver! and Carousel! Step back into the Golden Age with some familiar Theatre 40 faces, and some new friends!

Established by Katyana Rocker-Cook and Emma Puglia; Cabaret23 is a musical theatre revue with one goal: supporting and celebrating the arts. Previous smash hit productions have raised generous donations for arts-based charities, and they are thrilled to be coming to Theatre 40.

The cast includes Juliana Adame, Ty Aldridge, Alexander Brent, Michael Gabiano, Katyana Rocker-Cook, Oliver Rotunno, Megan Ruble, Anibal Silveyra, Kristin Towers-Rowles, Ally Jo Williams, Lindsay Zana - and more to be announced.





