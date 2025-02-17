CABARET23 SINGS THE CLASSICS Comes To Theatre 40 In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical theatre company Cabaret23 will bring CABARET23 SINGS THE CLASSICS to Theatre 40, by Katyana Rocker-Cook and David Hunt Stafford, on Saturday March 15, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Proceeds from this event will go in support of the ongoing artistic endeavors of Theatre Forty, the non-profit professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.

Cabaret23 Sings the Classics is a joyful celebration of classic musical theatre up to and including 1960. Join us as we partner with Theatre 40 for an unforgettable night of performances from all your musical theatre favorites; including Oliver! and Carousel! Step back into the Golden Age with some familiar Theatre 40 faces, and some new friends!

Established by Katyana Rocker-Cook and Emma Puglia; Cabaret23 is a musical theatre revue with one goal: supporting and celebrating the arts. Previous smash hit productions have raised generous donations for arts-based charities, and they are thrilled to be coming to Theatre 40.

The cast includes Juliana Adame, Ty Aldridge, Alexander Brent, Michael Gabiano, Katyana Rocker-Cook, Oliver Rotunno, Megan Ruble, Anibal Silveyra, Kristin Towers-Rowles, Ally Jo Williams, Lindsay Zana - and more to be announced.

Comments