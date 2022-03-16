Building Bridges Art Exchange Presents A Talk With Art Critic Shana Nys Dambrot & Artist Walter Erra Hubert, March 26

Building Bridges Art Exchange will host a talk with Art Critic Shana Nys Dambrot and artist Walter Erra Hubert at 6pm on Saturday, March 26 at their Santa Monica Gallery (Bergamot Santa Monica, 2525 Michigan Ave. F2, Santa Monica, CA 90404).

Shana Nys Dambrot is an art critic, curator, and author based in Downtown LA. She is the Arts Editor for the L.A. Weekly, and a contributor to Flaunt, Art & Cake, and Artillery. She studied Art History at Vassar College, writes book and catalog essays, curates and juries exhibitions, is a dedicated Instagram photographer and is the author of the experimental novella Zen Psychosis (2020, Griffith Moon). i??

Walter Erra Hubert is a Pasadena-born, internationally-recognized artist working in the mediums of acrylic paintings, mono prints, resin and mixed media. Walter chose to self-isolate in 2018, two years before the international lockdown, resulting in his latest striking body of work Promising Skies, which reflects a world moving towards a new reality. Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, Promising Skies is currently being showcased at Building Bridges Art Exchange's Santa Monica Gallery through April 9, 2022.

To attend the event, please RSVP to buildingbridgesax@gmail.com.