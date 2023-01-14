BroadStage to Present AN EVENING WITH LUCIA MICARELLI in February

BroadStage will present An Evening with Lucia Micarelli for one night of a wide range of music at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.



Returning to BroadStage after a sold-out debut in 2018, actress, violinist, and vocalist Lucia Micarelli has performed as a featured soloist with Josh Groban, Chris Botti, and Jethro Tull, and starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO series Treme. With the full range of her staggering talents, Micarelli maps a thrilling evening of music, moving from classical to jazz to traditional fiddle music and Americana - all bound together by her signature emotional vulnerability and technical wizardry.



Tickets starting at $50 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219020®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 310.434.3200. The presenting patron sponsors for this event are Amelia and Ralph Saltsman.

About Lucia Micarelli

Born in Queens, New York, Lucia was immersed in the arts by the age of three, diligently practicing dance, piano, and violin. It didn't take long for Lucia to discover her passion and greatest talent was the violin, which quickly became her main focus. After moving to Hawaii at the age of five, she continued to refine her skills on the violin with teachers Kathryn Lucktenberg and Sheryl Shohet, and just a year later at the age of six, Lucia made her debut as a soloist with the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra. Soon after, she began frequently appearing on local television shows and concertizing throughout the Islands.



At age eleven, Lucia was accepted into the prestigious Juilliard School of Music's Pre-College Division. She studied with the renowned violin pedagogue Dorothy DeLay, and also took lessons with Itzhak Perlman, Cho-Liang Lin and Won-Bin Yim. Within a year, playing against some of the world's most gifted prodigies, she won the Pre-College Concerto Competition and settled into a routine that would combine instruction with concert appearances at the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, and other prominent international venues. She spent her summers at the Aspen Music Festival, regularly performing with the orchestra, and won the Violin Concerto Competition in 2000, resulting in a performance of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the Festival Orchestra.



At seventeen, Lucia left Juilliard to attend the Manhattan School of Music, where she studied with celebrated international violinist Pinchas Zukerman. It was during this time that Lucia began to develop a growing interest in non-classical music. She started moonlighting with local jazz and rock bands in New York clubs, and by the following year, she had accepted an offer to tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as a featured violinist and concertmaster.



In addition, she's been a featured soloist in three of Josh Groban's world tours, toured extensively with Chris Botti and was featured in his "Live From Boston" PBS special along with being featured in Barbra Streisand's 2013 international tour. She also released two solo studio albums, "Music From A Farther Room" and "Interlude". But 2009 saw Lucia broadening her career even further when she was cast in the starring role of "Annie" in HBO's critically acclaimed series, "Treme", created by David Simon and Eric Overmeyer, which ran for four seasons and won a Peabody Award as well as a Primetime Emmy Award.



Since then, Lucia's profile has continued to soar. In 2018, Lucia appeared in her first PBS concert special, which aired throughout the US and spawned the live album "An Evening with Lucia Micarelli". In 2020, Lucia joined the Hallmark Family and starred in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries holiday movie "The Christmas Bow" alongside Michael Rady. Whether on stage or screen, Lucia is sure to take you on an eclectic journey through her many musical influences - from classical to jazz to traditional fiddle music and Americana - all bound together by her trademark emotional vulnerability and technical wizardry.



BroadStage gathers artists, thinkers, and audiences to celebrate our shared humanity and expand the role the arts play in the vitality of our diverse community. BroadStage is an industry-leading performing arts producer and presenter located on the Los Angeles' Westside, providing a platform for the world's most compelling artists working the theatre, dance and music, and multidisciplinary artforms. Building upon its first decade, the organization is rising to meet a rapidly evolving set of needs for artists, audiences, community and campus, with the aim to advance its role as an invaluable cultural resource and artistic ambassador for greater Los Angeles.



A beacon of Santa Monica College (SMC) - one of the country's most progressive, diverse and accessible educational institutions - BroadStage harnesses the transformative power of the performing arts as essential to well-being and society. Established in partnership with SMC in 2008, both organizations are aligned on core values of creativity, learning, and belonging. With the leadership of Artistic and Executive Director Rob Bailis, BroadStage is strengthening its impact through a new artistic vision, an expanded venue footprint, and enhanced community activation. These activities invite a deeper relationship to the artists on our stage and to the work they passionately share.

