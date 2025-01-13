Bree Pavey Named Executive Director Of Hollywood's Blank Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bree Pavey has been named The Blank Theatre's Executive Director, it was announced by Paulo Andrés, Board President.

Said Andrés, “We are incredibly proud and excited to welcome Bree into this administrative leadership role as our new Executive Director of The Blank. Over the past seven years, Bree has made significant and meaningful contributions to our programs, nurtured our volunteers, inspired department heads, and expanded our community outreach. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her in this new capacity.”

As Executive Director at The Blank, Pavey will promote the organization and its programs, help create a marketing plan and supporting materials, and she will organize fundraising, sponsorships, and grant opportunities. She will speak on behalf of the organization and collaborate with the board to build and execute a strong strategic plan that will see The Blank into its next 30 years of training theatre artists and helping to support the Future of Theatre.

Pavey (she/they) is also the Executive Producer of The Blank's annual nationwide Young Playwrights Festival (now in its 33rd year). She joined The Blank as its Producing Director, working alongside Founding Artistic Director Daniel Henning for her first seven years at the organization. She is an actor/director/producer with professional credits in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. She holds bachelor's degrees in both philosophy and sociology from Eastern Illinois University and a juris doctorate from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.

Since its founding in 1990, The Blank's over 70 mainstage productions have won 13 LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, eight LA Weekly Awards, five LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, four NAACP Awards, 20 Back Stage Garland Awards, four BroadwayWorld Awards, and received hundreds of other nominations. Named "One of the Best Theatre Companies in America" by the Drama League, The Blank was honored by the LA City Council and won the Hollywood Arts Council's Award “for pursuing artistic excellence and nurturing the next generation of playwrights.”

