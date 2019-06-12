Boys Of Summer, Tribute To The Eagles Comes to The Grove

Back by popular demand, The Boys of Summer Tribute Band, returns to The Grove on September 20th. The group is comprised of five hardworking musicians from Southern California who play and channel some of the greatest music ever created and produced from the legendary rock group, the Eagles. With each band-member possessing many decades of professional experience, TBOS play the true musical heart and soul of the Eagles music - recreating the sounds, harmonies, and most important, the feel. "The Boys of Summer authentically re-create the sounds and harmonies, from country-tinged ballads to hard-rocking hits with flawless craftsmanship, and, most importantly, the feel of the Eagles' music," the Victorville Daily Press.

The Eagles, one of the biggest, most successful bands in the world during their '70's/'80's heyday, who have now been discovered and embraced by new generations of younger music fans - skyrocketed with the passing of original Eagles member and principal songwriter, the late Glenn Frey. The Boys of Summer address Frey's passing with a special tribute to him during their shows. "Glenn meant so much to all of us. He shaped us into the musicians that we are today", says drummer, Jimmy Williamson. Don Henley, a founding member of the Eagles said "Personally, I would think that Glenn looking down on all the Eagles fans and tribute bands, would be honored at all of this. We will continue on... spreading the legacy and love he left behind."

The Boys of Summer performs on Friday, September 20th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 and may be purchased at the Box office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.

Box Office Hours (except holidays):

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Thursday: 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

1 hour before performances





