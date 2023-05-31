Boogaloo Assassins and Dj Clifton Weaver, A.k.a. Dj Soft Touch Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

The performance is on June 11, 2023.

By:
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Nance Arte Productions presents Boogaloo Assassins and Dj Clifton Weaver, a.k.a. Dj Soft Touch on June 11, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Boogaloo Assassins is a Los Angeles-based, 13-piece Latin band inspired by the Latin boogaloo, salsa and Latin soul. They channel Latin funk records of the 1960s and '70s.

The group independently released Old Love Dies Hard in 2013 as their debut album.. Their lead single "No No No" put them on the map! In 2014, Boogaloo Assassins joined the iconic 60s era Latin label Fania, and backed Fania legends Joe Bataan and Roberto Roena for Fanias's 50th Anniversary show in San Francisco, CA. With the success of "No No No" the Boogaloo Assassins were invited to perform at 2019's Salsa al Parque. This is one of Colombia's premier Salsa events, with more than 17,000 people in attendance! The group has also been featured on many Los Angeles radio stations and have won OC Weekly Music Awards "Best Latin Band" 3 separate times.

DJ Clifton Weaver, a.k.a. DJ Soft Touch has had deep roots in the Los Angeles' soul community for many years now.

Clifton jumped onto the scene when one of his bands needed an opener. Since then he has gone on to become a full-time DJ with regular gigs at the Standard Hotel, Broken Shaker, and the Ace Hotel. Clifton also spent 11 years working crowds of phenomenal dancers at L.A.'s biggest soul and raw funk dance party, Funky Sole. His music draws inspiration from funk, Bollywood, Afrobeats, 60s go-go and Britpop. DJ Soft Touch has played some of the biggest Southern California's parties for over a decade.

He remains one of the most sought out DJ's in Southern California. He has opened for Daptone Records legends such as Charles Bradley at The Getty, Mayer Hawthorne, Adrian Younge, and Stones Throw's Peanut Butter Wolf. You might even be lucky enough to find him behind the table at the Ace Hotel and Truss & Twine, both of which are in Palm Springs.

Boogaloo Assassins & Dj Clifton Weaver, a.k.a. Dj Soft Touch are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

The Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles has been a prevalent location for over two-decades in the Westlake/MacArthur Park community. Every summer, FREE concerts are held at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo
​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Guardians of Wonder is where Art and Pop Culture come together, giving birth to a new entertainment scene for fans of Japanese pop culture. The show incorporates anime, manga, video games, and special effects. The cast consists of five Japanese young women dressed in various costumes.

LMUs Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACB Photo
LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETH

Loyola Marymount University's popular Shakespeare on the Bluff festival returns this summer with performances of 'The Merry Wives of Windsor' on June 22-24 and 'Macbeth' on July 20-22.

FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LAs Dances With Photo
FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LA's Dances With Films Festival

'Father Figures,' a short film written and directed by Alessandro Chille, has been officilly selected in the Fusion category for the prestigious Dances With Films festival.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park Photo
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) has announced its 16th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park. Levitt LA's summer long coming of age party continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting in historic MacArthur Park.


