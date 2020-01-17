Bollywood/Hip Hop Dance Company Blue13 Will Showcase World and West Coast Premieres at The Wallis

Blue13 Dance Company, noted for rhythmic and charged performances that blend hip-hop, ballet, modern and traditional Indian dance, will showcase its exuberant genre-bending artistry on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 7:30 pm, in the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' Bram Goldsmith Theater. The program includes the world premiere of Terpsichore In Ghungroos, which tackles issues of equality and feminism while celebrating joy and connection, and the West Coast premiere of F**k Fusion, both by Artistic Director and prolific choreographer Achinta S. McDaniel. These works, along with McDaniels' Diya aur Toofan, highlight the L.A.-based company's compelling, energetic and theatrical contemporary style that uses dance as a vehicle for storytelling while turning the cultural stereotype of Indian dance on its head. Describing McDaniels' dynamic Bollywood dance style, LA Weekly states, "If (it) could be explained in an emoji sequence, it would be the red dancer girl, 80 exclamation points, and then the toothy, what-the-eff-is-going-on smiley face."

"Achinta McDaniel has been at the forefront of L.A.'s Bollywood dance and cultural scene for more than 15 years," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "In addition to leading Blue13, Achinta is a go-to choreographer for film and television who has been integral in shaping Hollywood's depiction of Bollywood dance."

Blue13 is a fiery confluence of new and old, quintessentially American in its diversity and rebellion. For more than 15 years, Blue13 has presented a highly energetic and theatrical modern dance style that is inspired by the classical and cultural art forms of the Indian subcontinent. The ensemble has performed its wildly spirited contemporary Indian and Bollywood-inspired dance on stages around the world, from Paris and Morocco to New York, North Carolina, Canada and beyond.

The Wallis' 2019/2020 dance programming features Los Angeles-based companies exclusively, marking the first time a major Southern California performing arts venue has presented a 100% "Locally Sourced" dance line-up during a single season. Dance @ The Wallis is sponsored, in part, by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $29 to $79, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Blue13.

WHAT:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Presents

Blue13 Dance Company

PROGRAM:

ACHINTA S. MCDANIEL F**k Fusion (West Coast Premiere)

ACHINTA S. MCDANIEL Diya aur Toofan

ACHINTA S. MCDANIEL Terpsichore in Ghungroos (World Premiere)

WHEN:

Friday, February 21, 2020, 7:30 pm (artist talk-back immediately follows the performance)

Saturday, February 22, 2020, 7:30 pm

RUN TIME:

Running time is 90 minutes including a 20-minute intermission

WHERE:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

TICKET PRICES AND INFORMATION:

$29 to $79 (prices subject to change)

TheWallis.org/Blue13

310.746.4000

Box Office - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210





