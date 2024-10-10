Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Spotlight LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at South Coast Repertory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tune in to Bob Barth's One Night Stand on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream tonight, Thursday, October 10th, at 7pm PT / 10pm ET for an exciting episode featuring top-tier guests from the worlds of music, film and television. As always, Bob Barth brings listeners exclusive conversations with artists making waves across creative industries, but tonight, there's a special treat for Broadway fans!

Little Shop of Horrors, the beloved musical is running just in time for Halloween at South Coast Repertory. This thrilling production brings the quirky, carnivorous plant and its human companions to life, promising a fresh take on this Broadway classic. Theatre lovers won't want to miss this.

Musical Guest: Bob Barth welcomes Eric D. Johnson of the Grammy-nominated folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman. Johnson, who also fronts Fruit Bats, will dive into his work with bandmates Anaïs Mitchell (creator of Broadway's Hadestown) and Josh Kaufman (known for his collaborations with Taylor Swift and Josh Ritter), offering a unique perspective on folk revival and innovation.

Film Spotlight: Cinema buffs, brace yourselves for an evening packed with notable films and filmmakers. Director Brad Anderson (The Machinist, Fringe) will discuss his latest crime thriller, The Silent Hour, starring Joel Kinnaman as a detective adapting to life with hearing loss. Anderson's tension-driven style ensures a gripping conversation.

Political intrigue takes center stage with The Apprentice, a biopic examining the influential, controversial relationship between Donald Trump and lawyer Roy Cohn. The film stars Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and Jeremy Strong (Succession), and is bound to generate buzz.

Wrapping up the night's film conversation, husband-and-wife filmmaking duo Celine Held and Logan George will dive into Caddo Lake, a dark, mysterious tale featuring Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner), guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Show Details:

Date/Time: Thursday, October 10th, 7pm PT / 10pm ET

Tune in Live: Listen here

The Panic Room: Join here and click "Pop-up" to listen.

Archives: Miss the live show? Catch up here.

Join us for an unforgettable night packed with folk music, gripping films, and theatrical magic-don't miss it!

